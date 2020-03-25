Car, bike movies to get you through the lockdown in India

We're all in this for 21 days - the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 coronavirus. So, you could catch up on the cinema you've missed and we're here to help. And yes, they will all be with cars or motorcycles as leads.

Right. Welcome to day 1 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown that was announced just last night. In these strange times, we really do need to comply and stay home so as to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. A lot of us are working from home and a lot of us can’t owing to the nature of the job. Either way, we have to be home. So, you could catch up on all the cinema you’ve missed out on and we’re here to help. And yes, they will all be that have cars or motorcycles as lead characters or similar.

Burm Out

Starring a Ducati Panigale 899, Burn Out has action and adventure and drama. The description on Netflix will get you intrigued: When his son’s mom runs afoul of Paris’s criminal underworld, a thrill-seeking superbike racer begins moonlighting as a drug courier to clear her debt.

The Italian Job (2003)

If you’ve watched the original The Italian Job then you’re familiar with what to expect from this one as Mark Walhberg and Charlize Theron indulge in an action-packed heist comedy involving Mini Coopers. The shot to popularity with the original 1969 film as Croker and crew drove the three tiny cars on the tiny streets of Italy. (Amazon Prime)

Hard Hat Harry: Motorcycle Adventures

Not so much a movie, this is a documentary that walks you through different types of motorcycles in a fun way. Word of warning though, it was shot in 1996. We reckon this would be great for kids. (Amazon Prime)

Go Karts

Pretty much the Karate Kid but with go-karts instead. A fearless teen steps into the world of going faster beating lap times, backed by friends and of course an ex-driver as his coach. (Netflix)

Rush

Speaking of rivalries, one very popular in the world of racing is that between Lauda and Hunt which is very tastefully depicted in the 2013 biographical sports film Rush. Centered on the rivalry between Formula 1 racing drivers – the Brit James Hunt and the Austrian Niki Lauda, Rush is set in the 1976 Formula 1 motor-racing season. (Amazon Pay Per View)

Quick

So, we had to find motorcycle related films on Amazon Prime Video. We found Quick – a Korean film that involves big bikes, a bomb, a lot of chase scenes on those big bikes and burnouts. The perfect recipe for if you want a fun, not-so-heavy film to watch. It’s dubbed in English by Indian folks though – if that sort of thing annoys you. (Amazon Prime)

Also read: Home due to Coronavirus? Best car/racing series to watch on Netflix & Amazon Prime

APEX: The Story of the Hypercar

A 2015 American documentary film that describes the automobile category of hypercars, and the showing of a mission to defeat the world record in the Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps in the Koenigsegg One:1, started by Christian von Koenigsegg (Koenigsegg’s CEO and President). (Netflix)

Williams

Turns out streaming services have a lot of movies based on racing. Yet another one is Williams – ‘This inspiring documentary charts the birth of Sir Frank Williams’s renowned racing empire — and the near-fatal crash that nearly stalled its future.’

And then there’s also Discovery+ if you’re looking for more real content without the need of a twisty plot. Got a subscription, you could stream Car vs Wild, Fast & Loud, Junkyard Empire, Girls Garage, Wheeler Dealers, Mahindra Adventure, and good ‘ol American Choppers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.