Top car launches/unveils at the 2020 Auto Expo: Kia Carnival to Volkswagen’s compact SUV

The 2020 Auto Expo is just around the corner. The Auto Expo 2020 dates are set for 7th to 12th February this year. Though some of the major carmakers in India have decided to not be a part of this year's event, there is still going to be a lot to watch out for. From the facelifts to new model showcases, from Maruti Suzuki to Mahindra, the Auto Expo this year will be full of excitement for any car enthusiast. In this report, we have compiled a detailed list of manufacturer wise major car launches/unveils that will take place at the Auto Expo 2020.

Maruti Suzuki

Vitara Brezza facelift

One of the major car launch to watch out for at the Auto Expo this year is the one of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift. The current leader in the sub-four-meter SUV space is long due for a mid-life update. Apart from cosmetic changes, the facelift will see the Vitara Brezza moving from a diesel engine to a petrol engine under the hood.

Futuro-e

Maruti Suzuki is expected to showcase its electric vehicle concept at the Expo this year. Likely to be called the Futuro-e, this will result in a budget electric offering from the Indo-Japanese carmaker in India. The production-ready version of the same is expected to launch in India sometime during the year 2021.

Hyundai

Next-generation Creta

Hyundai is likely to showcase the next-generation iteration of the Creta SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo. The same has already been launched in the Chinese market. Its test mule has been spotted testing in India a couple of times in the recent past. The new Creta gets sizable updates over the previous model, be it in terms of its exterior design or the interior layout. The next-gen Creta will also get a set of new engines which will be BS6 compliant and a big bump in terms of onboard features and creature comforts.

Kia

Sub-compact SUV

Kia Motors, after the success of the Seltos, is planning to launch a sub-four-meter SUV which will be based on the Hyundai Venue. The launch of the same is expected to take place sometime during the second half of 2020. Kia could showcase the same at the 2020 Auto Expo. It will share its engine line-up with the Venue and is expected to fall in the same price range as well.

Carnival MPV

At the Auto Expo 2020, Kia will launch the much-awaited Carnival MPV. This will stand as a slightly premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta. The Carnival will be loaded up to the brim with features and creature comforts. Its prices are likely to fall in the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

Skoda and Volkswagen

T-Roc

At the Skoda and Volkswagen stand, we will see the India-spec version of the T-Roc compact SUV. Based on the MQB A0 IN platform, the T-Roc will stand as a competitor to the likes of the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta. It will be offered only in a petrol derivative. However, both manual, as well as automatic transmission options, will be on offer.

Octavia RS245

Skoda is going to launch the Octavia RS245 at the Auto Expo 2020. Only 200 of these have been allocated for the Indian market. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine which is good for 245 hp along with 370 Nm of peak torque. Prices of the same are expected to be around the mark of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra

Thar

The next-generation iteration of the Mahindra Thar is likely to make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. The test mule of the same has been spotted testing on Indian roads several times in the recent past. The new Mahindra Thar will be bigger, wider and longer than the previous generation version. It will also get a more powerful diesel engine under its hood. Prices of the same are likely to increase as well.

XUV300 EV

Mahindra is working on an all-electric version of the XUV300 for the Indian market. The same is expected to make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo this year. Mahindra hasn't revealed any specifications related to this vehicle. We expect its prices to fall in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the range of the XUV300 EV to be around the mark of 300 km.

eKUV100

Mahindra will also be bringing in the electric version of the KUV100 to the Auto Expo this year. This will be the budget all-electric offering from the homegrown automaker. Prices of the Mahindra eKUV100 are expected to fall close to the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault

Triber AMT

Renault is likely to launch the AMT equipped version of the Triber at the 2020 Auto Expo. Along with this, the French automaker is going to update the petrol engine of this compact 7-seater to meet the upcoming BS6 emission regulations. Expect Renault to showcase a whole array of BS6 compliant vehicles at its stand during the Auto Expo.

Tata Motors

Gravitas

Tata Motors is going to launch the seven-seater version of the Harrier i.e. the Gravitas at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Gravitas is based on the same platform as the Harrier but is slightly longer in comparison. It even gets a revised rear fascia and a higher roof-line in order to accommodate the third row of seats.

Altroz EV

Tata Motors is likely to showcase the electric version of the Altroz at the 2020 Auto Expo. The same first made its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show last year. Tata Motors has confirmed that the Altroz EV will make it to the production stage and is likely to launch in India sometime during the year 2021.

Nexon facelift

Tata Motors is likely to launch the facelift version of the Nexon at the 202o Auto Expo. The mid-life update of this sub-four-meter SUV will feature considerable changes in terms of its exterior design. Not only this, but it will also get a few changes inside the cabin as well. The engine line-up of the Nexon will remain the same as before. However, it will be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 emission regulations.