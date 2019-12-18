Car explodes after driver uses air-freshner! How it happened

A unique incident of a car explosion recently took place in the United Kingdom. The car exploded with a loud boom as soon as the driver lit up his cigarette. The explosion, which took place inside the cabin of the vehicle was so powerful that it blew up the windscreen, bend the door as well as the roof of the same. How did it happen? How did lighting a cigarette led to an in-cabin explosion of this intensity? Well, the answer to it is air-freshener. Yes, you read it right, the reason why this aforementioned car was in the said state was because of a thing which most of us have used, or use on a daily basis inside our vehicles.

Now how did using an air-freshener resulted in an explosion so intense that it bent the doors and roof of a car that are made up of metal? The driver sprayed an excessive amount of the air-freshener in his car. The air-freshener, which is an aerosol, made the cabin of the car a gas chamber of sorts. And when the driver lit up the cigarette, the fumes of the air-freshener blew up resulting in an explosion of this scale. Luckily, the driver of the car escaped with minor injuries. Also, no passerby got injured in this incident. However, the traffic was disrupted on the road until the emergency services were able to remove the damaged vehicle. Not only this, but there was some damage to the property nearby as well.

But this incident should be a lesson for us all. For starters, try using gel-based car air-fresheners instead of can based ones. And even if you do end up using the later, make sure that when you do the same, the windows are open. Also, never light a cigarette inside a vehicle, with the windows rolled up.

Image Courtesy: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service