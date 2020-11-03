Car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Nexon in November 2020

Tata Motors is offering festive discounts and offers on its range of cars. You can save upto Rs 65,000 on a new Tata model in November 2020. Here is what is is being offered.

The annual festive season is upon us. Diwali is around the corner and Indians are eagerly exploring offers and discounts to spend their bonuses on. For people looking to buy a new Tata vehicle, the manufacturer has announced a range of discounts that can put a smile on your face this season. Tata Motors recorded a growth of 27% over last year, selling 49,669 units in October 2020. In November, the automaker has announced its plans on discounts and offers that range all the way up to Rs 65,000 in benefits. The discounts are offered on all its passenger vehicle products in the range apart from the Altroz premium hatchback.

Tata Tiago discounts in November 2020

The Tata Tiago is the smallest model offered by Tata Motors in India and is offered with a petrol engine only. The Tiago hatchback is being offered with a “Consumer Scheme” that allows for a benefit of upto Rs 15,000 in addition to an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000. Thus resulting in a total offer of up to Rs 25,000 in benefits in November 2020.

Tata Tigor discounts in November 2020

Based on the Tiago hatchback, the Tigor is its notchback sibling. Using the same underpinnings and petrol engine, the Tigor is a compact sedan that sits a touch below the sub-compact sedan models which are also highly popular in India. In November 2020, Tata Motors is offering the same consumer scheme worth Rs 15,000 in addition to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Meaning a total of Rs 30,000 in benefits are up for grabs if you are looking for a new Tata Tigor at the moment.

Tata Nexon discounts in November 2020

If you have been eyeing the Tata Nexon this season, but you want a petrol model, unfortunately, Tata has nothing to offer this month. However, for buyers looking for a diesel-powered Nexon, the automaker has put up an exchange bonus offer of Rs 15,000 which can be availed in November.

Tata Harrier discounts in November 2020

Being the current flagship model in the Tata Motors range, the Tata Harrier sees benefits with the most amount of weightage. For the standard version of the car, excluding the Dark Edition, and the XZ+, XZA+ models, Tata is offering a consumer scheme worth Rs 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. A cumulative total of Rs 65,000 in benefits. But, if you do fancy a Tata Harrier Dark Edition, or like the XZ+ or the XZA+, you can avail just the exchange bonus of Rs 40,000.

