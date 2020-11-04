Car discounts: Up to Rs 2.5 lakh cashback on Honda Civic, New City in Nov 2020

Honda Cars India has announced its offers for the month of November 2020. The Japanese automaker is offering cashback discounts and exchange bonuses that go all the way up to Rs 2.5 lakh! Here’s what the offers are.

Across its model range, Honda Cars India usually offers quite hefty discounts and offers. This month with Diwali and subsequent festivals incoming, Honda Cars India has announced its latest and heavy discounts for its models. In November 2020, you can save up to Rs 2.5 lakh on a Honda vehicle. In Honda’s line up, the Amaze, fifth-gen City, WR-V, Jazz as well as the Civic are available with discounts. However, the flagship CR-V SUV is not offered with any at the moment.

Honda Amaze Discounts November 2020

The Honda Amaze is being offered with a maximum benefit of Rs 47,000 in November 2020. For the Amaze, Honda is offering buyers 4th and 5th year extended warranty worth Rs 12,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. But for the petrol model, buyers can also get an additional cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, while the diesel is available with a similar offer worth Rs 15,000. These offers are available across all trim levels of the Amaze.

However, Honda recently introduced the Amaze Special Edition. Honda is offering Rs 7,000 on the car. However, if you opt for the exchange bonus by trading in an older vehicle, you can save an additional Rs 15,000. This is offered on both the petrol and diesel versions of the SMT & SCVT Special Editions models of the Amaze.

Honda City Fifth-Gen Discounts November 2020

Earlier this year, Honda introduced the new generation of the premium mid-size sedan — the Honda City. The older-generation model is still available at a lower price point. But if you chose to buy a new fifth-generation model of the Honda City, and wish to exchange an older vehicle, Honda is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

Honda WR-V Discounts November 2020

For the only crossover in its range, the Honda WR-V is being offered with up to Rs 40,000 in benefits. On all grades of diesel and petrol versions of the WR-V, Honda is offering cash discounts of up to Rs 25,000 in addition to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Honda Jazz Discounts November 2020

On the BS6 version of the Jazz, Honda is offering the exact same benefits as it does on the WR-V. The same Rs 25,000 in cash discount, along with the Rs 15,000 offered towards an exchange bonus, you can save up to Rs 40,000 on a new Honda Jazz.

Honda Civic Discounts November 2020

Whether you want a petrol model or a diesel model, you can make a hefty amount of savings if you want a new Honda Civic. On all grades of the petrol Honda Civic, you can avail a cash discount of up to Rs 1 lakh. However, on the diesel Civic, you can save upto Rs 2.5 lakh with the cash discount.

