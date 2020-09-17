Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

Toyota's big sellers like the Innova Crysta as well as Fortuner don't have an outright discount but then if a dealer is relenting, there could be exchange bonus or even outright cash benefits too.

Toyota has been pushing discounts on its cars ever since the pandemic started. The scale of discounts go up or down depending on the month. September seems to be a very good time to buy a Toyota vehicle. As of now, Toyota dealerships that are open are ready to offer huge discounts on the Glanza and Yaris. While the Glanza sells in decent numbers, the Yaris is a slow mover. On the Toyota Glanza V MT variant, the dealers are offering Rs 15,000 cash discount. Aside from this, if a customer is looking to exchange his old car then he can avail of an additional Rs 15,000 bonus. If you’re a corporate, there is also the Rs 5,000 bonus. As for the Toyota Yaris customer, he/she will get a higher Rs 20,000 cash discount. The exchange bonus is also higher at Rs 20,000 whereas the corporate benefit will be Rs 20,000 as well.

On the other hand, the high selling Toyota Innova Crysta as well as Fortuner have only exchange benefits going on for them. This is to the tune of Rs 20,000. If one can manage to wrangle out any further deals from their respective dealers then it will be a bonus. Toyota dealers are known to not budge much in the case of these models. However, the current situation may have caused a bit of havoc with respect to the stocks as well as buying capability of the prospective customers.

Recently TKM was in the news wherein the chairman had said that the company isn’t looking to expand its operations due to the high taxes. However, later a statement was issue to this effect. It said

“Toyota Kirloskar Motor continues to be deeply committed to India and its national objectives. We have firm belief in the core strength of the country’s economic growth potential and are fully committed for continually working towards contributing to economic development. Keeping in sync with our vision of ‘Grow India – Grow with India, during the past two decades of our presence in the country, we have worked tirelessly to invest in creation of a world-class talent pool and for building a strong competitive local supplier eco-system’ in line with the ‘Skill India” and the “Make in India” initiatives. Our operations in India are an integral part of our long-term global strategy. As part of these efforts, Toyota Group in India is targeting to invest over Rs 2000 crore in India in the coming years on technology and electrification, both for the domestic and the exports market. We reaffirm that TKM intends to make all efforts to promote and introduce newer, cleaner and world-class technologies and services in the market.”

