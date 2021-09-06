Car Discounts Sept 2021: Honda offering more than Rs 57,000 benefits on City, Amaze and more

Honda Cars are being offered with hefty discounts and benefits across the range. This includes the old and new Amaze, old and new City, the Jazz and WR-V included.

By:September 6, 2021 4:16 PM
2021 Honda Amaze facelift driving

Honda Cars India has announced the discounts and benefits for its customers in September 2021. If you’re looking to buy a new Honda this month, you’re in luck as benefits and offers range over Rs 57,000. Honda currently sells the 4th and 5th generation City, Jazz, WR-V and the recently updated Amaze. But, you are cool with the older Amaze model, you can avail of some big-time benefits this month.

2021 Honda Amaze: September 2021 Discounts

The updated 2021 Honda Amaze was just launched on August 17. Already in light of the upcoming festive season, the new Amaze is being offered with benefits worth up to Rs 18,000. On all variants of the new Amaze facelift, Honda is offering a loyalty bonus worth Rs 5,000, Exchange Bonus worth Rs 9,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs 4,000.

2020 Honda Amaze: September 2021 Discounts

If you’re okay to settle for the 2020 Model Year Amaze, you can save up to Rs 57,044. On the VMT & VXMT Petrol versions of the 2020 Amaze, customers can avail discount on exchange worth Rs 10,000, loyalty bonus worth Rs 5,000, exchange bonus Wirth Rs 9,000, corporate discount worth Rs 4,000. Additionally, opt for either a cash discount worth Rs 5,000 or FOC Accessories up to Rs 5,998.

On the S MT variant, however, the exchange bonus is worth Rs 15,000, the loyalty bonus is worth Rs 5,000, Exchange Bonus is worth Rs 9,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. On the Amaze S MT, the cash discount option is worth Rs 20,000 against the FOC accessories option which is worth Rs 24,044.

Honda City 5th Gen: September 2021 Discounts

In September 2021, Honda is offering up to Rs 37,708 in discounts and benefits on the 5th-Generation City. On all petrol versions of the City, customers can avail Rs discount on exchange worth Rs 5,000, a loyalty bonus worth Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 9,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs 8,000. Customers can also avail of the cash discount of Rs 10,000 or opt for the FOC Accessories package worth up to Rs 10,708.

Honda City 4th Gen: September 2021 Discounts

Honda is offering up to Rs 22,000 in benefits for the 4th generation Honda City sedan in September 2021. The benefits include a loyalty bonus worth Rs 5,000, Exchange Bonus worth Rs 9,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs 8,000. The benefit is offered on all petrol grade models.

Honda WR-V: September 2021 Discounts

Customers looking to buy a new Honda WR-V can avail of benefits up to Rs 39,998 in September 2021 on all petrol variants. The benefits include a discount on exchange with Rs 10,000, a loyalty bonus worth Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 9,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs 4,000. Additionally, the option of a cash discount is worth Rs 10,000 against the choice of FOC accessories worth up to Rs 11,998.

Honda Jazz: September 2021 Discounts

For the Honda Jazz, the benefits are similar to the WR-V. The discount on exchange, loyalty bonus, exchange bonus and corporate discounts are identical for the Jazz. The cash discount is also similar up to Rs 10,000, but the optional FOC Accessories package offer is worth Rs 11,947. This means you can save up to Rs 39,947 on a new Honda Jazz petrol this month.

