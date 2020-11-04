Car Discounts: Save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai Elantra, Aura, Nios, i20  in Nov 2020

Its discount season and raining offers. You can now save up to Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai as the automaker has announced the benefits and discounts it is offering in November 2020.

It is the month of festivals and the time where automakers see a huge spike in demand. Around the season of Diwali, most automakers offer festive benefits and discounts on their vehicles. Hyundai Motor India has announced the offers that are being provided on a range of its cars in the month of November 2020. Offers in November 2020 range from anywhere between Rs 25,000 all the way up to Rs 1 lakh. The offers are available on a select range of models, but nothing is being offered on the brand’s SUV line up, or the Verna sedan. Here is how much you can save if you’re looking for a new Hyundai.

Hyundai Santro Discount November 2020

The Hyundai Santro, the entry-level economy hatchback is a nameplate that is close to the heart of the brand. The Santro is the model that cemented Hyundai’s arrival in India. Now in its third generation, the demand for the Santro is not as hot as it was in initially. However, if you are looking to buy a new Hyundai Santro in November 2020, Hyundai is offering benefits worth Rs 45,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 Discount November 2020

The Grand i10 was Hyundai’s answer to Maruti Suzuki’s ever-popular Swift. The Grand i10 was such a success for Hyundai, even though the next-gen model – Grand i10 Nios was launched, the older-gen is still on sale. The Grand i10 is now more of an affordable alternative in the BS6 era. But with Rs 60,000 worth of benefits being offered on the model, Hyundai seems to have upped the value proposition of the Grand i10.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Discount November 2020

The Grand i10 Nios, the latest-gen compact hatchback is just as popular in India as its predecessor was in its time. Taking over the fight against the Maruti Suzuki Swift from the older model, like every Hyundai, the Nios comes loaded with features and safety tech wrapped in an upmarket looking body. Because of its established popularity already, discounts on the Nios are limited. In fact, with Rs 25,000 worth of benefits on offer, it is the smallest festive benefit package being offered by Hyundai this month.

Hyundai Aura Discount November 2020

The Hyundai Aura is essentially the sedan version of the Nios. The Aura is a sub-compact sedan that rivals the Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Ford Aspire. With three engine options to choose from, like it is on any new-gen Hyundai, the Aura is being offered with benefits of upto Rs 30,000 this Diwali season in November 2020.

Hyundai i20 (old-gen) Discount November 2020

Hyundai will launch the all-new i20 tomorrow. The premium hatchback will get a brand new lease of life. Although production for the older-generation model has been stopped and most dealers have exhausted their socks. Some units may still be available for some time before it is sold out entirely. If a dealer near you has an old-gun i20 up for sale, Hyundai is offering benefits of up to Rs 75,000.

Hyundai Elantra Discount November 2020

The Elantra is a direct rival to the only other D-segment sedan on sale in India currently — Honda Civic. Honda has announced its offers for the month as well offering up to Rs 2.5 lakh in cashback offers. However, if you fancy a brand new Hyundai Elantra instead, you can avail benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh.

On models like the Hyundai Creta, Venue, Tucson SUV and the Verna sedan, the automaker is not offering any benefits in November 2020.

