Car discounts of Rs 2 to 2.25 lakh on Hyundai, Honda cars: Great offers on Maruti Suzuki cars as well

Its raining discounts across car brands in India this monsoon season. Dealerships of various automobile manufacturers are offering huge discounts across the products they are selling. The reason for the same can be attributed to the current slowdown in the industry which has resulted in a massive drop in car sales across segments. For the month of July 2019, dealers of car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Toyota and Tata are offering discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on certain models. So, if you are considering to buy a new car, this is the right time for you to do so.
Maruti Suzuki Car Discounts in July 2019
Maruti Suzuki dealers are offering some attractive discounts across the portfolio of India's largest automobile manufacturer. Compact cars like the Alto 800 and the Celerio are being offered with cumulative discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh. Maruti's c-segment sedan, the Ciaz, which retails through its Nexa dealership outlets, is currently being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 85,000.
|Model
|Cash discount
|Exchange Bonus
|Corporate discounts
|Alto 800
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 5000
|Alto K10
|Rs 45,000
|Rs 40,000
|Rs 2500
|Swift
|Rs 30,000
|Rs 30,000
|Rs 2500
|Celerio
|Rs 45,000
|Rs 40,000
|Rs 2500
|S-Cross
|Rs 10,000
|Rs 40,000
|Rs 10,000
|Ciaz
|Rs 10,000
|Rs 60,000
|Rs 2500
|Ignis
|Rs 10,000
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 5,000
|Dzire
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 2500
|Baleno
|Rs 10,000
|Rs 5,000
|Brezza
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 25,000
|Rs 5,000
|Ertiga
|No discounts
Hyundai Car Discounts in July 2019
Dealers of country's second-largest automobile manufacturer i.e. Hyundai are also offering great discounts across the model line-up. Company's entry-level hatchback, Santro, which made its debut last year, in an all-new avatar, is currently available with a cumulative discount of Rs 30,000. Hyundai flagship sedan, the Elantra is being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 2.25 lakh. Here is a detailed model wise discount sheet.
|Model
|Cash Discount
|Exchange Bonus
|Corporate/ Govt Employee discounts
|Santro
|Rs 10,000
|Rs 15,000
|Rs 5000
|Grand i10
|Rs 65,000
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 5000
|Elite i20
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 5000
|Verna
|Rs 30,000
|Rs 10,000
|Elantra
|Rs 125000
|Rs 70,000
|Tucson
|Rs 25000
|Rs 75,000
|Xcent
|Rs 55,000
|Rs 30,000
|2019 Creta
|No discounts
Honda Car Discounts in July 2019
There are huge discounts on offer on Honda cars in India as well. Dealers of the Japanese automaker are offering huge discounts. Honda's one of the largest selling cars in India i.e. the C-segment sedan City is being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 45,000. On the other hand, Honda's flagship SUV in India, the CR-V is being offered with a staggering discount of Rs 2.25 lakh.
|Model
|Cash Discounts
|Exchange Bonus
|WR-V
|Rs 25000
|Rs 30,000
|Honda City
|Rs 25000
|Rs 20,000
|Jazz
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 15,000
|BR-V
|Rs 30,000
|Rs 45,000
|Amaze
|Rs 25,000
|CR-V
|Rs 250000
Toyota Car Discounts in July 2019
Dealers of Toyota, are also offering attractive discounts. However, the Innova and the Fortuner are not being given any incentives. The Corolla Altis is being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 55,000 by the dealers. While the Yaris is going to for a discount of Rs 1.60 lakh.
|Toyota car discounts July 2019
|Model
|Cash Discounts
|Exchange Bonus
|Corporate Discount
|Toyota Etios
|Rs 15,000
|Innova Crysta
|Nil
|Nil
|Corolla Altis
|Rs 45,000
|Rs 10,000
|Yaris
|Rs 1,50,000
|Rs 10,000
|Glanza
|Rs 15,000
|Rs 5000
Mahindra Car Discounts in July 2019
Dealers of Mahindra are also offering huge discounts across the vehicles. The entry-level KUV100 comes with a cumulative discount of Rs 95,000. On the other hand, the Scorpio and the XUV500 are being offered with discounts of up to Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000.
|Model
|Cash Discounts
|Corporate discount
|KUV 100
|Rs 65,000
|Rs 30,000
|TUV300
|Rs 60,000
|Rs 10,000
|Scorpio
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 20,000
|XUV500
|Rs 25,000
|Rs 20,000
|XUV300
|Nil
|Rs 10,000
|Bolero Power Plus
|Rs 10,000
|Rs 10,000
|Marazzo
|Rs 10,000
|Rs 50,000
Tata Car Discounts in July 2019
Tata Motor's dealers are also giving huge incentives across models. The Tiago hatchback is being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 55,000. Similarly, the Tata Nexon, sub-compact SUV, is being offered with a discount of Rs 70,000. This is, in fact, the largest discount being offered on a Tata car by the dealers.
|Model
|Cash Discounts
|Exchange Bonus
|Tata Tiago
|Rs 15,000
|Rs 40,000
|Tata Tigor
|Rs 15,000
|Rs 25,000
|Tata Nexon
|Rs 30,000
|Rs 40,000
|Tata Hexa
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 20,000
|Harrier
|No discounts
Ford Car Discounts in July 2019
Dealerships of Ford, the American car manufacturer are also providing attractive discounts across the model line-up. The Ford Figo is available with a cumulative discount of Rs 20,000, the Aspire with Rs 10,000, Freestyle with Rs 30,000 and the 2018 model year EcoSport with a discount of Rs 25,000.
|Model
|Cash Discounts
|Exchange bonus
|Ford Figo
|Rs 20,000
|Nil
|Ford Aspire
|Rs 10,000
|Ford Endeavour
|Nil
|Ford Freestyle
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 10,000
|2018 Ford EcoSport
|Rs 25,000
Disclaimer: The said information and figures have been disclosed by multiple dealer sources of Express Drives. For this reason, the numbers and discounts may or may not vary from dealer to dealer and location to location. Having said that, if you want to know the exact discounts in your area, we advise you to visit your nearest dealership once for confirmation on the same and cross-check if there is any variation in figures.
