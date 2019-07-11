  1. Auto
  2. Car News
  3. Car discounts of Rs 2 to 2.25 lakh on Hyundai, Honda cars: Great offers on Maruti Suzuki cars as well

Car discounts of Rs 2 to 2.25 lakh on Hyundai, Honda cars: Great offers on Maruti Suzuki cars as well

Looking to buy a car this month? Well, this could be the right time for you as dealers of all car manufacturers are currently offering huge discounts across vehicle models. Here is a compiled list of all the car discounts offered by dealers.

By: | Published: July 11, 2019 1:54 PM

car discount 660 image

Its raining discounts across car brands in India this monsoon season. Dealerships of various automobile manufacturers are offering huge discounts across the products they are selling. The reason for the same can be attributed to the current slowdown in the industry which has resulted in a massive drop in car sales across segments. For the month of July 2019, dealers of car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Toyota and Tata are offering discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on certain models. So, if you are considering to buy a new car, this is the right time for you to do so.

Maruti Suzuki Car Discounts in July 2019

Maruti Suzuki dealers are offering some attractive discounts across the portfolio of India's largest automobile manufacturer. Compact cars like the Alto 800 and the Celerio are being offered with cumulative discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh. Maruti's c-segment sedan, the Ciaz, which retails through its Nexa dealership outlets, is currently being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 85,000.

ModelCash discountExchange BonusCorporate discounts
Alto 800Rs 20,000Rs 20,000Rs 5000
Alto K10Rs 45,000Rs 40,000Rs 2500
SwiftRs 30,000Rs 30,000Rs 2500
CelerioRs 45,000Rs 40,000Rs 2500
S-CrossRs 10,000Rs 40,000Rs 10,000
CiazRs 10,000Rs 60,000Rs 2500
IgnisRs 10,000Rs 20,000Rs 5,000
DzireRs 20,000Rs 20,000Rs 2500
BalenoRs 10,000Rs 5,000
BrezzaRs 20,000Rs 25,000Rs 5,000
ErtigaNo discounts

Hyundai Car Discounts in July 2019

Dealers of country's second-largest automobile manufacturer i.e. Hyundai are also offering great discounts across the model line-up. Company's entry-level hatchback, Santro, which made its debut last year, in an all-new avatar, is currently available with a cumulative discount of Rs 30,000. Hyundai flagship sedan, the Elantra is being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 2.25 lakh. Here is a detailed model wise discount sheet.

ModelCash DiscountExchange BonusCorporate/ Govt Employee discounts
SantroRs 10,000Rs 15,000Rs 5000
Grand i10Rs 65,000Rs 20,000Rs 5000
Elite i20Rs 20,000Rs 5000
VernaRs 30,000Rs 10,000
ElantraRs 125000Rs 70,000
TucsonRs 25000Rs 75,000
XcentRs 55,000Rs 30,000
2019 CretaNo discounts

Honda Car Discounts in July 2019

There are huge discounts on offer on Honda cars in India as well. Dealers of the Japanese automaker are offering huge discounts. Honda's one of the largest selling cars in India i.e. the C-segment sedan City is being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 45,000. On the other hand, Honda's flagship SUV in India, the CR-V is being offered with a staggering discount of Rs 2.25 lakh.

ModelCash DiscountsExchange Bonus
WR-VRs 25000Rs 30,000
Honda CityRs 25000Rs 20,000
JazzRs 20,000Rs 15,000
BR-VRs 30,000Rs 45,000
AmazeRs 25,000
CR-VRs 250000

Toyota Car Discounts in July 2019

Dealers of Toyota, are also offering attractive discounts. However, the Innova and the Fortuner are not being given any incentives. The Corolla Altis is being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 55,000 by the dealers. While the Yaris is going to for a discount of Rs 1.60 lakh.

Toyota car discounts July 2019
ModelCash DiscountsExchange BonusCorporate Discount
Toyota EtiosRs 15,000
Innova CrystaNilNil
Corolla AltisRs 45,000Rs 10,000
YarisRs 1,50,000Rs 10,000
GlanzaRs 15,000Rs 5000

Mahindra Car Discounts in July 2019

Dealers of Mahindra are also offering huge discounts across the vehicles. The entry-level KUV100 comes with a cumulative discount of Rs 95,000. On the other hand, the Scorpio and the XUV500 are being offered with discounts of up to Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000.

ModelCash DiscountsCorporate discount
KUV 100Rs 65,000Rs 30,000
TUV300Rs 60,000Rs 10,000
ScorpioRs 20,000Rs 20,000
XUV500Rs 25,000Rs 20,000
XUV300NilRs 10,000
Bolero Power PlusRs 10,000Rs 10,000
MarazzoRs 10,000Rs 50,000

Tata Car Discounts in July 2019

Tata Motor's dealers are also giving huge incentives across models. The Tiago hatchback is being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 55,000. Similarly, the Tata Nexon, sub-compact SUV, is being offered with a discount of Rs 70,000. This is, in fact, the largest discount being offered on a Tata car by the dealers.

ModelCash DiscountsExchange Bonus
Tata TiagoRs 15,000Rs 40,000
Tata TigorRs 15,000Rs 25,000
Tata NexonRs 30,000Rs 40,000
Tata HexaRs 20,000Rs 20,000
HarrierNo discounts

Ford Car Discounts in July 2019

Dealerships of Ford, the American car manufacturer are also providing attractive discounts across the model line-up. The Ford Figo is available with a cumulative discount of Rs 20,000, the Aspire with Rs 10,000, Freestyle with Rs 30,000 and the 2018 model year EcoSport with a discount of Rs 25,000.

ModelCash DiscountsExchange bonus
Ford FigoRs 20,000Nil
Ford AspireRs 10,000
Ford EndeavourNil
Ford FreestyleRs 20,000Rs 10,000
2018 Ford EcoSportRs 25,000

Disclaimer: The said information and figures have been disclosed by multiple dealer sources of Express Drives. For this reason, the numbers and discounts may or may not vary from dealer to dealer and location to location. Having said that, if you want to know the exact discounts in your area, we advise you to visit your nearest dealership once for confirmation on the same and cross-check if there is any variation in figures.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RELATED VIDEOS

FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop