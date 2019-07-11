Car discounts of Rs 2 to 2.25 lakh on Hyundai, Honda cars: Great offers on Maruti Suzuki cars as well

Its raining discounts across car brands in India this monsoon season. Dealerships of various automobile manufacturers are offering huge discounts across the products they are selling. The reason for the same can be attributed to the current slowdown in the industry which has resulted in a massive drop in car sales across segments. For the month of July 2019, dealers of car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Toyota and Tata are offering discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on certain models. So, if you are considering to buy a new car, this is the right time for you to do so.

Maruti Suzuki Car Discounts in July 2019

Maruti Suzuki dealers are offering some attractive discounts across the portfolio of India's largest automobile manufacturer. Compact cars like the Alto 800 and the Celerio are being offered with cumulative discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh. Maruti's c-segment sedan, the Ciaz, which retails through its Nexa dealership outlets, is currently being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 85,000.

Model Cash discount Exchange Bonus Corporate discounts Alto 800 Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 5000 Alto K10 Rs 45,000 Rs 40,000 Rs 2500 Swift Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Rs 2500 Celerio Rs 45,000 Rs 40,000 Rs 2500 S-Cross Rs 10,000 Rs 40,000 Rs 10,000 Ciaz Rs 10,000 Rs 60,000 Rs 2500 Ignis Rs 10,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 5,000 Dzire Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 2500 Baleno Rs 10,000 Rs 5,000 Brezza Rs 20,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 5,000 Ertiga No discounts

Hyundai Car Discounts in July 2019

Dealers of country's second-largest automobile manufacturer i.e. Hyundai are also offering great discounts across the model line-up. Company's entry-level hatchback, Santro, which made its debut last year, in an all-new avatar, is currently available with a cumulative discount of Rs 30,000. Hyundai flagship sedan, the Elantra is being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 2.25 lakh. Here is a detailed model wise discount sheet.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Corporate/ Govt Employee discounts Santro Rs 10,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 5000 Grand i10 Rs 65,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 5000 Elite i20 Rs 20,000 Rs 5000 Verna Rs 30,000 Rs 10,000 Elantra Rs 125000 Rs 70,000 Tucson Rs 25000 Rs 75,000 Xcent Rs 55,000 Rs 30,000 2019 Creta No discounts

Honda Car Discounts in July 2019

There are huge discounts on offer on Honda cars in India as well. Dealers of the Japanese automaker are offering huge discounts. Honda's one of the largest selling cars in India i.e. the C-segment sedan City is being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 45,000. On the other hand, Honda's flagship SUV in India, the CR-V is being offered with a staggering discount of Rs 2.25 lakh.

Model Cash Discounts Exchange Bonus WR-V Rs 25000 Rs 30,000 Honda City Rs 25000 Rs 20,000 Jazz Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000 BR-V Rs 30,000 Rs 45,000 Amaze Rs 25,000 CR-V Rs 250000

Toyota Car Discounts in July 2019

Dealers of Toyota, are also offering attractive discounts. However, the Innova and the Fortuner are not being given any incentives. The Corolla Altis is being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 55,000 by the dealers. While the Yaris is going to for a discount of Rs 1.60 lakh.

Toyota car discounts July 2019 Model Cash Discounts Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount Toyota Etios Rs 15,000 Innova Crysta Nil Nil Corolla Altis Rs 45,000 Rs 10,000 Yaris Rs 1,50,000 Rs 10,000 Glanza Rs 15,000 Rs 5000

Mahindra Car Discounts in July 2019

Dealers of Mahindra are also offering huge discounts across the vehicles. The entry-level KUV100 comes with a cumulative discount of Rs 95,000. On the other hand, the Scorpio and the XUV500 are being offered with discounts of up to Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000.

Model Cash Discounts Corporate discount KUV 100 Rs 65,000 Rs 30,000 TUV300 Rs 60,000 Rs 10,000 Scorpio Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 XUV500 Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 XUV300 Nil Rs 10,000 Bolero Power Plus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Marazzo Rs 10,000 Rs 50,000

Tata Car Discounts in July 2019

Tata Motor's dealers are also giving huge incentives across models. The Tiago hatchback is being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 55,000. Similarly, the Tata Nexon, sub-compact SUV, is being offered with a discount of Rs 70,000. This is, in fact, the largest discount being offered on a Tata car by the dealers.

Model Cash Discounts Exchange Bonus Tata Tiago Rs 15,000 Rs 40,000 Tata Tigor Rs 15,000 Rs 25,000 Tata Nexon Rs 30,000 Rs 40,000 Tata Hexa Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Harrier No discounts

Ford Car Discounts in July 2019

Dealerships of Ford, the American car manufacturer are also providing attractive discounts across the model line-up. The Ford Figo is available with a cumulative discount of Rs 20,000, the Aspire with Rs 10,000, Freestyle with Rs 30,000 and the 2018 model year EcoSport with a discount of Rs 25,000.

Model Cash Discounts Exchange bonus Ford Figo Rs 20,000 Nil Ford Aspire Rs 10,000 Ford Endeavour Nil Ford Freestyle Rs 20,000 Rs 10,000 2018 Ford EcoSport Rs 25,000

Disclaimer: The said information and figures have been disclosed by multiple dealer sources of Express Drives. For this reason, the numbers and discounts may or may not vary from dealer to dealer and location to location. Having said that, if you want to know the exact discounts in your area, we advise you to visit your nearest dealership once for confirmation on the same and cross-check if there is any variation in figures.