Car discounts October: Up to Rs 1 lakh off, lower interest rate on Renault Duster, Triber

On select variants only the exchange bonus is applicable whereas for others, customers stand to gain from outright cash discount as well as loyalty benefits.

Renault India is continuing its discount offers for the month of October 2020. Ever since the pandemic struck and things have been moving slowly, the French carmaker has had new launches and attractive schemes to lure buyers. In fact, if one books a Renault car online, they get additional benefits. This month, the highest discount is again on the ageing Renault Duster. The Renault Duster was given a refresh earlier this year and is being sold only in a petrol trim. For October, Renault has upped the ante with a lower rate of interest on its vehicles – 3.99 per cent. On the RxS trim, customers stand to get Rs 25,000 cash discount whereas, on all other variants, there is an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. There is an additional loyalty benefit of Rs 20,000. If you are one of the listed corporates, you get the Rs 30,000 cheque.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Renault specifies that on the Duster RxE, there is only the Rs 50,000 cash benefit and an additional Rs 20,000 on loyalty benefits. On the recently launched turbo model, Renault India is offering only Rs 20,000 loyalty benefits. An Easy Car package that includes 50,000km or three years, whichever is earlier maintenance provision is also given to the Duster turbo customers. However, this is applicable only if a customer already owns a Duster or is exchanging one for the new turbo variant. Renault is also giving the corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000 on this model.

As for the Renault Kwid and Triber, only loyalty and exchange benefits are available on the latter. One stands to get Rs 20,000 exchange and Rs 10,000 loyalty bonus on applicable variants. On the RxE, only Rs 10,000 loyalty bonus is applicable. There is also the Rs 9,000 corporate discount for the selected few. On the Kwid, customers get flat Rs 15,000 off on select variants, loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 exchange benefits. On the Std and RxE trims of the 800cc model, customers will only get the Rs 10,000 off.

All these offers are applicable on bookings done till October 31, 2020.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.