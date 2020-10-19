Car Discounts October 2020: Now save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai this month

Hyundai India is currently offering discounts and benefits upto Rs 1 lakh on its cars this month. Here are all the special offers from Hyundai India in October 2020.

Hyundai India is offering heavy special discounts on a select range of models in October 2020. Some models are being offered with benefits of upto Rs 1 lakh. However, its range of popular SUVs that include the Creta, Venue, Tucson in addition to the Verna sedan are not being offered with any discounts. The smallest offer on a Hyundai model starts from Rs 25,000. In addition, for existing customers, Hyundai had announced its Navratri Car Care Camp. This service camp is said to last till October 22, offering discounts of labour and service charges. Coming back to the offers on Hyundai cars in October 2020, here are the six selected models which customers can avail benefits from.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Discounts

In October 2020, Hyundai India is offering up to Rs 25,000 in benefits on the Grand i10 Nios which is the lowest on the list. The Nios hatchback is a rival to the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ford Figo. While the Nios was launched with petrol and diesel engine options. Hyundai recently introduced the Nios Turbo for Rs 7.7 lakh (ex-showroom) with the 99hp 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. To know more about the Nios Turbo, watch our video review below.

Hyundai Aura Discounts

The Hyundai Aura is the sub-compact sedan model based on the Nios which we discussed above. The Aura is offered with the same line of engines and rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze and more. Hyundai India is offering benefits of up to Rs 30,000 on the model in the month of October 2020.

Hyundai Santo Discounts

The entry-level Hyundai Santro is the smallest model in Hyundai’s range. However, the Santro is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 45,000 in October 2020. The Santro offers many segment-leading features and comes powered by a 1.1-litre petrol engine. It rivals the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and the Tata Tiago.

Hyundai Grand i10 Discounts

Even though the Nios was its official replacement, Hyundai India continues to sell the older generation Grand i10. Sitting between the Santro and the Nios, the Grand i10 bridges the gap between the two models. It is as an option to upgrade from the Santro in a more affordable package than the NIos. Hyundai India is offering a cash discount in addition to exchange bonuses up to a total amount of Rs 60,000.

Hyundai Elite i20 Discounts

Although it is expected to be replaced with the all-new generation model soon. Hyundai India is offering benefits of upto Rs 75,000 on its Elite i20 premium hatchback. This includes a cash discount of upto Rs 50,000. The Hyundai Elite i20 is a rival to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza, Volkswagen Polo and the Tata Altroz.

Hyundai Elantra Discounts

The biggest savings one can make this month when buying a Hyundai is with the D-segment sedan model — Hyundai Elantra. The 2.0-litre petrol or 1.5-litre diesel-powered Elantra can be had with a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh. The petrol Elantra is available with a cash benefit of Rs 70,000. The exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 can be applied to both petrol and diesel models. The Elantra currently only rivals the Honda Civic in India, but Skoda is said to launch the Octavia in early 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.