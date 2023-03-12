scorecardresearch

Car Discounts March 2023: Hyundai slashes prices

2023 Hyundai Venue

Not summer or winter, this is the season of discounts! As carmakers prepare for the new financial year ahead of the upcoming RDE norms, dealerships are letting go stock at lucrative designs. During a briefing session, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director at Maruti Suzuki India accepted that discounts for Maruti Suzuki cars had been higher in February than other months. Let us take a look at the current offers from its rival brand, Hyundai India. 

Hyundai Cars Hyundai March 2023 Discounts
Nios FaceliftRs. 10,000 exchange + Rs. 3,000 Corporate
Aura Petrol FaceliftRs. 10,000 cash + 10,000 exchange + 3,000 corporate
Aura CNG FaceliftRs 20,000 cash + 10,000 exchange + Rs 3,000 corporate
i20 – Magna & Sportz onlyRs 10,000 Cash + 10,000 Exchange

Hyundai Nios, i20

Car review, New Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai’s popular hatchbacks Nios and i20 Magna and Sports are attracting benefits of up to Rs. 20,000. For the Nios, dealerships have offered an exchange discount of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 3,000 as corporate discount. The Hyundai Nios is priced between Rs. 5.68 lakh to Rs. 8.46 lakh, ex-showroom. 

Hyundai Aura

Dzire, car, Aura
The Aura is now available in 1.2-litre engine (petrol, CNG and E20 fuel), and manual and AMT gearbox options.

The Hyundai Auro sedan is offered with a discount of up to Rs. 23,000. The benefits are split as Rs. 10000 of cash discount, Rs. 10,000 of exchange discount and Rs. 3000 as a corporate discount.

The CNG version of the Aura sedan is offering a discount of up to Rs. 33,000. The Aura CNG has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and the rest are the same as its petrol version. 

The Hyundai Venue and Creta have no current discounts. Rather both cars have a waiting period of up 20 weeks and 10 weeks respectively.

First published on: 12-03-2023 at 07:02 IST