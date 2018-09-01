Car discounts in September: Honda City, WR-V, Amaze gets massive discounts!

The festive season is here, and that means automotive manufacturers from across the spectrum will now be bolstering their products with all kinds of special offers to woo customers into choosing them over the competition. Kicking off this year's festivities is Honda Cars India Limited, which announced the start of its annual discounts and offers fest captioned “The Great Honda Fest”. The Fest and the offers it includes will be focused on customers who plan to buy a car for this festive season. The Great Honda Fest will be held across Honda Dealerships pan-India between September 1st- November 7th, 2018. Aside from offers and discounts on purchases, lucky customers can also find themselves on a fully-paid trip to London and Paris.

Announcing the offer Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said that the offer is aimed at adding to customer satisfaction this festive season, inviting all existing Honda customers as well to be a part of the Honda Fest, reiterating that this is the best time of the year to buy a Honda Car.

Now, to participate in ‘The Great Honda Fest’, the customers would need to register at the HCIL website within the specified period post the purchase of their Honda car. Not only will some lucky winners be selected through a random draw for every month that the fest is valid, aside from an array of other festive prizes, some lucky winners will also win a fully-paid trip to London and Paris. The offer will be valid for customers who have bought any Honda car between September 1st- November 7th, 2018 and have the received the delivery till November 30th, 2018. The selection of winners will be through random computer selection, from the valid entries received for the contest under the supervision of appointed auditors.

Overall, this has been a strong year in terms of sales for Honda Cars India that is just about finding its foothold back in the Indian Market. Its climb back into relevance, started last year with the success of the Jazz-based WR-V cross hatch and was reaffirmed this year with the success of the all-new Amaze compact sedan. The Amaze has brought about exponential growth for Honda breaking Honda’s all-time sales records in India and even making it onto the list of top 10 cars sold in India by volume!