Car Discounts in September 2018: Upto Rs 9.5 lakh off on popular Maruti, Hyundai, Honda, Mahindra cars

Car dealers are offering attractive discounts in September 2018 and hence if you are planning to buy a new car, this might be the right time for you. One main reason behind the discounts is Ganesh Chaturthi that is considered as one of the biggest auspicious occasions for buying anything new. Car dealers of popular brands like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Hyundai, Tata Motors and more are offering some attractive discounts on their respective offerings this month to lure the buyers. Here we have compiled the company wise discounts given by numerous car dealers. These shall definitely help you as you will get an idea of how much you can save on your new purchase this month.

India's leading car maker Maruti Suzuki is offering some attractive discounts to its customers this month. Starting with the Alto 800, the company is offering a cash discount of Rs 25,000 on the entry-level hatchback along with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000. The maximum discount is offered on the Maruti WagonR as the new model is all set to arrive early next year. You can save as much as Rs 1.30 lakh on the WagonR out of which Rs 55,000 is the cash discount while Rs 60,000 is the exchange bonus.

Maruti Suzuki car discounts Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Alto 800 Rs 25,000 Rs 50,000 Alto K10 Rs 40,000 Rs 50,000 Wagon R Rs 60,000 Rs 70,000 Celerio Rs 55,000 Rs 60,000 Ertiga Rs 25,000 Rs 60,000 Ciaz No offer - Ignis Petrol Rs 20,000 Rs 35000 Dzire Rs 30,000 Rs 50,000 Baleno Rs 7000 Rs 25,000 Brezza No discounts - Swift Rs 20,000 Rs 35,000

Hyundai is also no behind in this race and is offering some lucrative schemes on its car to lure the buyers. The highest cash discount is being offered on the Hyundai Grand i10. Not only this, you will also get an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 along with an additional discount of Rs 5000 for corporate employees. The Hyundai Xcent is also available with a total discount of Rs 90,000.

Hyundai car discounts for September 2018 Model Cash Discount Exchange Discounts Additional Discount & Benefits Eon Rs 50,000 Rs 10,000 - Grand i10 Rs 90,000 Rs 50,000 Rs 5000 Elite i20 - Rs 30,000 Rs 5000 Verna - Rs 20,000 Rs 20000 Elantra - Rs 25,000 Rs 45000 Tucson - Rs 30,000 Rs 50,000 Xcent Rs 40,000 Rs 45,000 Rs 5000

Honda car dealers across India are also offering some attractive discounts on its multiple offerings. The existing CR-V can be yours with a flat cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh as the new model will be launching soon in India. Dealers are also offering one-year free insurance on the Brio and the WR-V.

Honda car discounts September 2018 Model Cash Discounts Exchange Other benefits Brio Rs 19,000 Nil One year insurance WR-V - Rs 32,000 One year insurance Honda City - Rs 62,000 Nil Jazz - Rs 32,500 - BR-V - Rs 1,00,000 - 2018 Honda Amaze No discounts No discounts - Honda CR-V Rs 1,50,000 - -

The Mahindra KUV 100 is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 60,000 while the exchange bonus is Rs 30,000. If you are a corporate employee, you will get an additional discount of Rs 4,000. The least discount is being offered on the Mahindra Thar. If you are a corporate employee, you will get a discount of Rs 6,000 on the off-roader. The Ssangyong Rexton that has been discontinued from the Indian market is now available with a massive discount of Rs 9.5 lakh.

Mahindra car discounts September 2018 Model Cash Discounts Exchange Discounts Corporate discount KUV 100 Rs 60,000 Rs 30,000 Rs 4000 TUV300 Rs 40,000 Rs 4500 2018 Scorpio Rs 40,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 5500 2018 XUV500 Nil Rs 50,000 Rs 9000 Thar Nil Nil Rs 6,000 Bolero Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rexton RX7 Rs 9,50,000

Coming to Toyota, selected dealers are offering a discount of Rs 35,000 on the Etios. If you are planning to buy the company’s latest offering, the Toyota Yaris is available at the dealerships with an extended warranty of 5 years and you will also get accessories worth Rs 10,000 free of cost.

Toyota car discounts in September 2018 Model Cash Discounts Exchange Bonus Additional benefits Toyota Etios Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000 - Innova Crysta Nil Nil - Fortuner Nil Nil - Corolla Altis Nil Nil - Yaris Nil Nil 5 years extended warranty, Rs 10,000 free accessories

Ford is also offering some interesting benefits on its cars like Figo, Aspire and Endeavour. The company’s Aspire is now available with discounts up to Rs 80,000 that include Rs 40,000 cash discount while the remaining is exchange bonus. The discount is offered due to the fact that the new Ford Aspire is launching next month in India. Moreover, the Ford Endeavour is also available with a cash discount worth Rs 30,000.

Ford car discounts in September 2018 Model Cash Discounts Exchange Bonus Ford Figo Rs 35,000 Rs 30,000 Ford Aspire Rs 40,000 Rs 40,000 Ford Endeavour Rs 30,000 Nil Ford Freestyle Nil Nil 2018 Ford EcoSport Nil Nil

Tata Motors is no behind in this race and wants to offer maximum benefits to the customers this festive season. The company is offering some attractive schemes on its vehicles like Tigor, Tiago, Zest, Nexon and the Hexa. The maximum discount is being offered on the company’s sub compact sedan Tigor. The Tata Tigor can be purchased this month with a cash discount of Rs 60,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The company is also offering special discounts to corporate and government employees. In the case of Tigor, the brand is offering a discount of Rs 2500.

Tata car discounts in September 2018 Model Cash Discounts Exchange Bonus Corporate discount/Goverment Employee Tata Tiago Rs 60,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 2000 Tata Tigor Rs 60,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 2500 Tata Zest Rs 45,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 2700 Tata Nexon Rs 10,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 3000 Tata Hexa Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 3000

Last but definitely not the least, Nissan is offering some decent discounts to its customers on its cars. The Terrano SUV is being offered with a maximum cash discount of Rs 1.15 lakh. Besides, with the company’s Buy now, pay in 2019 scheme, customers can buy a Nissan car now and pay in 2019 and they get easy EMI options and a cash discount of Rs 15,000 before 20th September. It has to be noted that we have extracted this information from the dealer sources of Express Drives in Delhi NCR and the figures may vary from dealer to dealer.