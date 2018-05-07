Car Discounts in May 2018: Up to Rs 1.40 lakh off on these Maruti, Hyundai, Honda & Mahindra cars

Like every month, carmakers are offering some attractive discounts for May as well. The present month sees a total of four brands - Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda and Mahindra offering benefits to their customers. These benefits are being given in the form of cash discounts, free insurance and exchange bonus. Starting with India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki, the company is offering attractive schemes on its multiple models like Alto 800, Alto K10, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio, Ertiga and Ciaz. The company is offering a maximum discount of Rs 80,000 on its highly popular hatchback WagonR while the least discount of Rs 10,000 is offered on Eeco MPV. Maruti Suzuki is also offering exchange bonus on the same models and these benefits range up to Rs 90,000.

Maruti Suzuki car discounts Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Alto 800 Rs 20,000 Rs 35,000 Alto K10 Rs 35,000 Rs 55,000 Wagon R Rs 80,000 Rs 90,000 Eeco Rs 10,000 Rs 40,000 Celerio Rs 50,000 Rs 75,000 Ertiga Rs 40,000 Rs 60,000 Ciaz Rs 30,000 Rs 45,000

Hyundai also has some attractive schemes for its customers this month. The company is giving cash discounts of upto Rs 35,000 on its models like Eon, Grand i10, Xcent, Verna, Elantra and Tucson. Like Maruti, Hyundai is also giving exchange benefits on the said models and these are up to Rs 30,000.

Hyundai car discounts Model Cash Discount Exchange Discounts Eon Rs 15,000 Rs 25,000 Grand i10 Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000 Xcent Rs 35,000 Rs 15,000 Verna Rs 25,000 Rs 10,000 Elantra Rs 45,000 Rs 30,000 Tucson Rs 40,000 Rs 30,000

Japanese manufacturer Honda is no behind in this race and is offering cash and other benefits on some of its models. The company's Jazz, BR-V and CR-V can now be purchased with cash discounts of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 65,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh respectively. On the other hand, Honda City, Brio and WR-V are offered with free one-year insurance.

Honda car discounts Model Cash Discounts Other benefits Brio Nil One year Insurance WR-V Nil One year Insurance Honda City Nil One year Insurance Jazz Rs 1,00,000 BR-V Rs 65,000 CR-V Rs 1,50,000

Last but definitely not the least, homegrown car manufacturer Mahindra is also giving discounts on models like KUV100, TUV300, 2017 Scorpio and the XUV500. With the launch of the new Mahindra XUV500, the older model is being retailed with a maximum cash discount of Rs 1.40 lakh. The company is also giving exchange benefits of up to Rs 50,000 to its customers on the said models.

Mahindra car discounts Model Cash Discounts Exchange Discounts KUV 100 Rs 60,000 Rs 50,000 TUV300 Rs 25,000 Rs 30,000 2018 Scorpio Rs 30,000 Rs 15,000 2017 Scorpio Nil Rs 40,000 2017 XUV500 Rs 1,40,000 Rs 30,000