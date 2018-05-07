  1. Auto
  Car Discounts in May 2018: Up to Rs 1.40 lakh off on these Maruti, Hyundai, Honda & Mahindra cars

Maruti, Hyundai, Honda and Mahindra are offering some attractive schemes on their cars this month. Most of the models are being offered with cash discounts and exchange bonus while some are also offering free insurance. Complete details here.

By: | Published: May 7, 2018 4:26 PM

Like every month, carmakers are offering some attractive discounts for May as well. The present month sees a total of four brands - Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda and Mahindra offering benefits to their customers. These benefits are being given in the form of cash discounts, free insurance and exchange bonus. Starting with India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki, the company is offering attractive schemes on its multiple models like Alto 800, Alto K10, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio, Ertiga and Ciaz. The company is offering a maximum discount of Rs 80,000 on its highly popular hatchback WagonR while the least discount of Rs 10,000 is offered on Eeco MPV. Maruti Suzuki is also offering exchange bonus on the same models and these benefits range up to Rs 90,000.

Maruti Suzuki car discounts
Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus
Alto 800 Rs 20,000 Rs 35,000
Alto K10 Rs 35,000 Rs 55,000
Wagon R Rs 80,000 Rs 90,000
Eeco Rs 10,000 Rs 40,000
Celerio Rs 50,000 Rs 75,000
Ertiga Rs 40,000 Rs 60,000
Ciaz Rs 30,000 Rs 45,000

Hyundai also has some attractive schemes for its customers this month. The company is giving cash discounts of upto Rs 35,000 on its models like Eon, Grand i10, Xcent, Verna, Elantra and Tucson. Like Maruti, Hyundai is also giving exchange benefits on the said models and these are up to Rs 30,000.

Hyundai car discounts
Model Cash Discount
Exchange Discounts
Eon Rs 15,000 Rs 25,000
Grand i10 Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000
Xcent Rs 35,000 Rs 15,000
Verna Rs 25,000 Rs 10,000
Elantra Rs 45,000 Rs 30,000
Tucson Rs 40,000 Rs 30,000

Japanese manufacturer Honda is no behind in this race and is offering cash and other benefits on some of its models. The company's Jazz, BR-V and CR-V can now be purchased with cash discounts of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 65,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh respectively. On the other hand, Honda City, Brio and WR-V are offered with free one-year insurance.

Honda car discounts
Model Cash Discounts Other benefits
Brio Nil One year Insurance
WR-V Nil One year Insurance
Honda City Nil One year Insurance
Jazz Rs 1,00,000
BR-V Rs 65,000
CR-V Rs 1,50,000

Last but definitely not the least, homegrown car manufacturer Mahindra is also giving discounts on models like KUV100, TUV300, 2017 Scorpio and the XUV500. With the launch of the new Mahindra XUV500, the older model is being retailed with a maximum cash discount of Rs 1.40 lakh. The company is also giving exchange benefits of up to Rs 50,000 to its customers on the said models.

Mahindra car discounts
Model Cash Discounts
Exchange Discounts
KUV 100 Rs 60,000 Rs 50,000
TUV300 Rs 25,000 Rs 30,000
2018 Scorpio Rs 30,000 Rs 15,000
2017 Scorpio Nil Rs 40,000
2017 XUV500 Rs 1,40,000 Rs 30,000

