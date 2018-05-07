Car Discounts in May 2018: Up to Rs 1.40 lakh off on these Maruti, Hyundai, Honda & Mahindra cars

Like every month, carmakers are offering some attractive discounts for May as well. The present month sees a total of four brands - Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda and Mahindra offering benefits to their customers. These benefits are being given in the form of cash discounts, free insurance and exchange bonus. Starting with India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki, the company is offering attractive schemes on its multiple models like Alto 800, Alto K10, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio, Ertiga and Ciaz. The company is offering a maximum discount of Rs 80,000 on its highly popular hatchback WagonR while the least discount of Rs 10,000 is offered on Eeco MPV. Maruti Suzuki is also offering exchange bonus on the same models and these benefits range up to Rs 90,000.
|Maruti Suzuki car discounts
|Model
|Cash Discount
|Exchange Bonus
|Alto 800
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 35,000
|Alto K10
|Rs 35,000
|Rs 55,000
|Wagon R
|Rs 80,000
|Rs 90,000
|Eeco
|Rs 10,000
|Rs 40,000
|Celerio
|Rs 50,000
|Rs 75,000
|Ertiga
|Rs 40,000
|Rs 60,000
|Ciaz
|Rs 30,000
|Rs 45,000
Hyundai also has some attractive schemes for its customers this month. The company is giving cash discounts of upto Rs 35,000 on its models like Eon, Grand i10, Xcent, Verna, Elantra and Tucson. Like Maruti, Hyundai is also giving exchange benefits on the said models and these are up to Rs 30,000.
|Hyundai car discounts
|Model
|Cash Discount
|
Exchange Discounts
|Eon
|Rs 15,000
|Rs 25,000
|Grand i10
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 15,000
|Xcent
|Rs 35,000
|Rs 15,000
|Verna
|Rs 25,000
|Rs 10,000
|Elantra
|Rs 45,000
|Rs 30,000
|Tucson
|Rs 40,000
|Rs 30,000
Japanese manufacturer Honda is no behind in this race and is offering cash and other benefits on some of its models. The company's Jazz, BR-V and CR-V can now be purchased with cash discounts of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 65,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh respectively. On the other hand, Honda City, Brio and WR-V are offered with free one-year insurance.
|Honda car discounts
|Model
|Cash Discounts
|Other benefits
|Brio
|Nil
|One year Insurance
|WR-V
|Nil
|One year Insurance
|Honda City
|Nil
|One year Insurance
|Jazz
|Rs 1,00,000
|BR-V
|Rs 65,000
|CR-V
|Rs 1,50,000
Last but definitely not the least, homegrown car manufacturer Mahindra is also giving discounts on models like KUV100, TUV300, 2017 Scorpio and the XUV500. With the launch of the new Mahindra XUV500, the older model is being retailed with a maximum cash discount of Rs 1.40 lakh. The company is also giving exchange benefits of up to Rs 50,000 to its customers on the said models.
|Mahindra car discounts
|Model
|Cash Discounts
|
Exchange Discounts
|KUV 100
|Rs 60,000
|Rs 50,000
|TUV300
|Rs 25,000
|Rs 30,000
|2018 Scorpio
|Rs 30,000
|Rs 15,000
|2017 Scorpio
|Nil
|Rs 40,000
|2017 XUV500
|Rs 1,40,000
|Rs 30,000
