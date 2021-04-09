Car discounts in April 2021: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

Dealers still have stocks of 2020 versions of the Renault Duster, Triber as well as Kwid. These are getting a higher benefit of the discounts, overall.

By:April 9, 2021 2:07 PM

It’s raining discounts again this month! Renault India continues to push its car sales with heavy discounts on the range. For example, the company’s age-old offering, the Renault Duster has up to Rs 75,000 off depending on the variants. These include exchange benefits of Rs 30,000 on the RxS and RxZ variants. Cash benefits are being offered on the RxS MT as well as CVT of up to Rs 30,000. Loyalty benefits of Rs 15,000 are also on offer on select variants. Speaking of which, the aforementioned discounts are only on the turbo versions. Corporate discounts of Rs 30,000 or Rs 15,000 rural benefits are also being offered on a case-by-case basis. On the RxE, only a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000 is on offer. On the 1.5-litre petrol Renault Duster, benefits of up to Rs 45,000 are being given. Exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and loyalty benefit of Rs 15,000 is on the RxS and RxZ versions.

The other corporate as well as rural benefit on the 1.3-litre turbo is also applicable on the 1.5. It seems that the demand for the Renault Triber may have waned a bit. We believe so because Renault dealers still have end-2020 stocks with them. On these versions, up to Rs 55,000 discount is being given. This includes Rs 25,000 cash benefits, Rs 20,000 exchange and Rs 10,000 loyalty bonus. Corporate discount of Rs 10,000 whereas rural benefits of Rs 5,000 are also on offer. On the 2021 model, an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 and loyalty of Rs 10,000 is being given.

Also Read Renault Duster turbo review

As for the Renault Kwid, a cash discount of Rs 20,000 is being given along with exchange as well as the loyalty of Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. In this case, also customers will have to check whether they are being given a 2020 or 2021 model as both are available at dealerships. There are no discounts on the recently launched Renault Kiger model in showrooms.

