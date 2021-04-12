Car discounts in April 2021: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on Hyundai Kona EV, Aura, Santro

The Korean car maker, to sustain the momentum from last month, has announced a slew of discounts on their cars for the month of April 2021

By:April 12, 2021 1:37 PM

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) managed to double its year-on-year sales number. This feat was achieved last month. The Korean carmaker, to sustain the momentum, has announced a slew of discounts on their cars for the month of April 2021. If your Hyundai car is being invoiced during this period, customers stand to gain big. For example, an outright cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh off is being offered on the Hyundai Kona electric vehicle. The car is priced around the Rs 25 lakh mark and being electric, also comes with its own set of benefits. Apart from this, dealers are offering discounts on the entry-level Hyundai car, the Santro. The Hyundai Santro has not been a sales pusher in the company’s fold. Yet, the company is only giving customers small discounts. For example, on the base Era trim, customers are still being given Rs 10,000 cash discount

If one were to opt for the higher trims including the CNG, then there is a Rs 20,000 discount. If you are one of the listed corporates, then Rs 5,000 off is a given for you. Plus, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 too is on offer. The stylish Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a higher Rs 30,000 cash discount. However, this is only for the two turbo petrol trims that are available. The exchange and corporate schemes on the Santro are applicable here as well. Aside from this, the regular petrol and diesel variants have got a Rs 10,000 cash discount.

The booted version of the Nios, the Aura, gets the same benefits. The newly-launched Hyundai i20 comes with only exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 as well as corporate benefits of Rs 5,000. This though is only on certain variants. Strangely enough, the Creta, Tucson, Elantra or even the Verna have no discounts going on them.

Hyundai will soon launch the Alcazar SUV with a 6- or 7-seat configuration. It will have a retuned petrol engine from the Elantra whereas the diesel is from the Creta.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Upcoming 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350's instrument cluster detailed in leaked video: India launch soon

Upcoming 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350's instrument cluster detailed in leaked video: India launch soon

Ather Energy begins deliveries in Delhi: expects sales from the capital to be twice of any other city

Ather Energy begins deliveries in Delhi: expects sales from the capital to be twice of any other city

Genuine batteries, tyres now being sold at Maruti Suzuki dealerships for these cars

Genuine batteries, tyres now being sold at Maruti Suzuki dealerships for these cars

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to race at Portimao! Doctors clear return nine months after crash

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to race at Portimao! Doctors clear return nine months after crash

Vehicle scrappage policy could increase demand for used luxury cars: Here's why

Vehicle scrappage policy could increase demand for used luxury cars: Here's why

How Toyota's Smiles Plus package will help you save on service costs, genuine parts and more

How Toyota's Smiles Plus package will help you save on service costs, genuine parts and more

MG Cyberster explained in images: Electric sports cars with gaming cockpit and 800 km range!

MG Cyberster explained in images: Electric sports cars with gaming cockpit and 800 km range!

Auto parts export from India booming on eBay: Top 5 exporter states & top 5 buyer countries

Auto parts export from India booming on eBay: Top 5 exporter states & top 5 buyer countries

Car discounts in April 2021: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

Car discounts in April 2021: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson Comparison: Price, specs, features

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson Comparison: Price, specs, features

Jeep Commander teased in Brazil: Looks more than just a 7-seat Compass

Jeep Commander teased in Brazil: Looks more than just a 7-seat Compass

Bajaj Avenger BS6 review, road test: Entry-level unicorn cruisers ridden

Bajaj Avenger BS6 review, road test: Entry-level unicorn cruisers ridden

Apollo to launch Vredestein Tyres in India: How it plans to disrupt luxury car, bike segment

Apollo to launch Vredestein Tyres in India: How it plans to disrupt luxury car, bike segment

Used bikes sales up by 27 percent during COVID-19 pandemic: Here's why

Used bikes sales up by 27 percent during COVID-19 pandemic: Here's why

India's first EV battery plant to end China's monopoly: Factory set up in Karnataka

India's first EV battery plant to end China's monopoly: Factory set up in Karnataka

Spark Minda working on collision avoidance tech for bikes, scooters in India

Spark Minda working on collision avoidance tech for bikes, scooters in India

Stuff of dreams: 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce lineup unveiled, added with new S model

Stuff of dreams: 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce lineup unveiled, added with new S model

2021 BMW 6 Series GT launched in India at Rs 67.90 lakh: Variants, specs, features, price

2021 BMW 6 Series GT launched in India at Rs 67.90 lakh: Variants, specs, features, price

Mahindra introduces one-stop vehicle scrappage solution: Exchange 15-year car, buy new

Mahindra introduces one-stop vehicle scrappage solution: Exchange 15-year car, buy new

Hyundai Alcazar revealed: More powerful engine than Creta and more

Hyundai Alcazar revealed: More powerful engine than Creta and more