Car discounts in April 2021: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on Hyundai Kona EV, Aura, Santro

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) managed to double its year-on-year sales number. This feat was achieved last month. The Korean carmaker, to sustain the momentum, has announced a slew of discounts on their cars for the month of April 2021. If your Hyundai car is being invoiced during this period, customers stand to gain big. For example, an outright cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh off is being offered on the Hyundai Kona electric vehicle. The car is priced around the Rs 25 lakh mark and being electric, also comes with its own set of benefits. Apart from this, dealers are offering discounts on the entry-level Hyundai car, the Santro. The Hyundai Santro has not been a sales pusher in the company’s fold. Yet, the company is only giving customers small discounts. For example, on the base Era trim, customers are still being given Rs 10,000 cash discount

If one were to opt for the higher trims including the CNG, then there is a Rs 20,000 discount. If you are one of the listed corporates, then Rs 5,000 off is a given for you. Plus, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 too is on offer. The stylish Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a higher Rs 30,000 cash discount. However, this is only for the two turbo petrol trims that are available. The exchange and corporate schemes on the Santro are applicable here as well. Aside from this, the regular petrol and diesel variants have got a Rs 10,000 cash discount.

The booted version of the Nios, the Aura, gets the same benefits. The newly-launched Hyundai i20 comes with only exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 as well as corporate benefits of Rs 5,000. This though is only on certain variants. Strangely enough, the Creta, Tucson, Elantra or even the Verna have no discounts going on them.

Hyundai will soon launch the Alcazar SUV with a 6- or 7-seat configuration. It will have a retuned petrol engine from the Elantra whereas the diesel is from the Creta.

