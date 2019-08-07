Car discounts for August 2019: Great offers on Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Toyota cars

Dealerships of all major carmakers in India are currently offering great offers across their respective vehicle portfolio. There are cumulative discounts of as much as Rs 2 lakh on certain models. In the ongoing market conditions, where there has been a massive decline in sales, dealerships are trying to attract buyers by offering lucrative discounts. Hence, is you are thinking of buying a vehicle, this might be the right time to do so.

Maruti Suzuki Car Discounts in August 2019

Dealerships of Maruti Suzuki, country's leading automobile manufacturer is currently offering heavy discounts across its model line-up. The Alto 800 is available with a cumulative discount of Rs 30,000. On the other hand, the Celerio is available with a cumulative discount of Rs 1.45 lakh. Maruti's premium hatchback, Baleno is currently available with a discount of Rs 1 lakh while the sub-compact SUV is available with a discount of Rs 30,000.

Hyundai Car Discounts in August 2019

Hyundai dealerships are also offering lucrative discounts across its model range in India. Its entry-level hatchback is currently available with a cumulative discount of Rs 55,000. While the Grand i10 is being offered with a discount of Rs 80,000, the D-segment sedan Elantra, is available with a dealer level discount of Rs 1.95 lakh. At the moment, there is no discount being offered on the Hyundai's utility vehicles, the likes of which includes Venue, Creta and Kona Electric.

Mahindra Car Discounts for August 2019

Dealerships of Mahindra and Mahindra, one of the leading utility vehicle manufacturer in India is also offering great discounts across the portfolio of vehicles. The KUV100 micro-SUV is currently available with a cumulative discount of Rs 60,000. The XUV300 sub-compact SUV is currently available with a discount of Rs 10,000. The Scorpio and the XUV5OO are available with a discount of Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000 respectively.

Toyota cars discounts for August 2019

Dealerships of the Japanese car manufacturer are currently offering a discount of Rs 10,000 on the Etios hatchback. In addition to this, the 2019 model year Yaris is available with a discount of Rs 55,000 while the 2018 model year Yaris is available with a discount of Rs 2.85 lakh. Furthermore, the Fortuner SUV is available with a discount of Rs 1 lakh.

Ford Car Discounts for August 2019

Ford dealerships are also offering some lucrative discounts across the model range in India. The Figo hatchback is available with a discount of Rs 15,000. The Aspire sedan is available with a discount of Rs 30,000 while the EcoSport compact SUV is being offered with a discount of Rs 40,000.

Renault Car Discounts in August 2019

Dealerships of the French car manufacturer are also offering good discounts. The entry-level Kwid hatchback is available with a total discount of Rs 20,000. Furthermore, the recently launched 2019 Duster is also available with a discount of Rs 20,000 while the pre-facelift duster is available with a discount of Rs 95,000.

Jeep Discounts in August 2019

Jeep India currently retails three different vehicles in the Indian market. The most popular of these i.e. the Compass is currently being offered with great offers. The 2019 model year Compass is available with a discount of Rs 50,000. On the other hand, the 2018 model year Compass is going for a discount of up to Rs 1.75 lakh.

Disclaimer: The said information and figures have been disclosed by multiple dealer sources of Express Drives. For this reason, the numbers and discounts may or may not vary from dealer to dealer and location to location. Having said that, if you want to know the exact discounts in your area, we advise you to visit your nearest dealership once for confirmation on the same and cross-check if there is any variation in figures.