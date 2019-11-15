Massive car discounts of up to Rs 5 lakh in November 2019: Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Ford and others

The festive season may have been paused for a bit after having done with Diwali now awaiting Christmas week to bring in the festivities again, but the month of November continues to bring good news when it comes to offers and discounts on cars. We've put together a list of discounts from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, and Ford if you are planning to bring home a new set of wheels. And, they're good discounts to going up to Rs 2.3 lakh on some Toyota cars and up to a whopping Rs 5 lakh on a Honda, along with other benefits like extended warranty. So, here goes:

Maruti Suzuki car discounts

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and Alto K10, the two entry-level city cars both have discounts of Rs 60,000 and Rs 55,000, respectively that includes cash and exchange discounts. The hot-selling Maruti Suzuki Swift has discounts of up to Rs 50,000 with the diesel version also available with a 5-year warranty. Wagon R and Celerio have offers amounting up to Rs 55,000 and 85,000, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire petrol gets Rs 50,000 (Rs 25,000 cash benefit and Rs 25,000 exchange bonus) and the diesel version has up to Rs 83,900 that includes cash discount, exchange bonus and a five-year warranty. The best-selling sub-compact SUV Vitara Brezza has up to Rs 70,000 off, including a five-year warranty. Ignis and Baleno petrol both have benefits of up Rs 45,000 and Rs 65,000, respectively. The S-Cross gets Rs 50,000 cash discount and Rs 30,000 exchange bonus. Ciaz petrol and diesel have up to Rs 65,000 and Rs 70,000 discounts, respectively.

Hyundai car discounts

The new Hyundai Santro is currently retailing with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 and Rs 25,000 of exchange bonus. The Grand i10 and Elite i20 benefit from offers of up to Rs 85,000 and Rs 90,000, respectively. Hyundai Verna gets up to Rs 75,000 off and the maximum discount of Rs 2.3 lakh is being offered on Elantra and Tucson each (includes cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh). Hyundai Xcent and Creta benefit from offers of up to Rs 1.05 lakh and Rs 95,000, respectively. There are no discounts on the new Venue, Grand i10 Nios and Kona EV.

Honda car discounts

Honda WR-V and BR-V both benefit from offers of up to Rs 55,000 and Rs 85,000, respectively. Honda Jazz benefits from a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, while the only offer on Amaze is an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. Honda City has a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange benefit of Rs 32,000. The maximum discounts are on Honda Civic - cash benefit of Rs 2 lakh, Honda CR-V (2WD) - Rs 4 lakh and Honda CR-V (4WD) - Rs 5 lakh.

Electric two-wheelers with the highest warranty in India: Revolt RV400, Okinawa Lite and more

Toyota car discounts

Toyota Yaris has the maximum discount of Rs 1.5 lakh (cash) from the Toyota lot, followed by Toyota Corolla Altis with a discount of Rs 1 lakh. Toyota Fortuner benefits from a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Innova Crysta has Rs 35,000 off as cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The latest addition to the Toyota family, the Glanza gets Rs 25,000 off as cash discount and Rs 20,000 as an exchange bonus.

Ford car discounts

Ford Endeavour is retailing with a flat discount of Rs 2.75 lakh and the very popular Ford EcoSport benefits from a cash discount worth Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Ford Aspire and Freestyle both have discounts of up to Rs 55,000 and Rs 45,000, respectively.