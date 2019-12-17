Car discounts December 2019: Offers of up to Rs 2 lakh on Ford Endeavour, EcoSport, Aspire and more!

Ford is currently offering huge discounts across its product portfolio in India. The Ford Aspire is available with a cumulative discount of Rs 55,000 (Cash Discount- Rs 35,000+Exchange Bonus- Rs 20,000). The cross-hatch Freestyle is being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 65,000 (Cash Discount- Rs 40,000+Exchange Bonus- Rs 25,000). The sub-compact SUV Ford EcoSport is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000. On the other hand, the Endeavour, with the manual gearbox is being offered with a discount of Rs 2 lakh. While the automatic variants of the Endeavour are available with a discount of Rs 50,000. Currently, there is no discount on the Ford Figo hatchback. During the ongoing month, almost each and every carmaker in India has come up with attractive offers as part of year-end discounts.

In other news, Ford Motor Company has recently announced a joint venture with Mahindra and Mahindra for India and other emerging markets. Under this joint venture, which is to come in effect from mid-2020, Mahindra will be responsible for the development, marketing and distribution of Ford vehicles in India. On the other hand, in other emerging markets, this JV will do the same for Ford and Mahindra vehicles. In this joint venture, Mahindra owns a controlling stake of 51 per cent in the Joint venture. Despite Mahindra taking over Ford's operations in India, the later's vehicles will continue to retail through its own dealerships and vice versa.

Under this joint venture, Ford will be introducing three new utility vehicles. One out of these is going to be a mid-size SUV which is going to be based on a Mahindra platform. Not only this, but this JV will also have its focus on the development of electric vehicles.