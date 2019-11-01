Fantastic discounts on BS-IV cars! Santro, Scorpio, Polo, Tucson get upto Rs 2 lakh off

With the BS-VI emission norms set to kick in starting April 2020, car manufacturers are gearing up to update their entire product portfolio for the same. Recently, a senior Maruti Suzuki official said that the company is left with only 14 days of BS-IV stock. The company currently retails a total of 14 models in India out of which 8 have been upgraded to meet the BS-VI emission norms. As per the Government of India rules, car manufacturers won't be able to sell their BS-IV products starting 1st April, 2020. For this reason, multiple car dealers are offering discounts on BS-IV products ahead of the BS-VI deadline. Let's take a look at how much you can save on which car.

Hyundai car discounts

Hyundai dealers across India are offering multiple benefits on their products ahead of the BS-VI deadline. The company's popular hatchback Santro is available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. If you are a corporate employee, you can save an additional Rs 5,000 on the purchase of this car. Similarly, the company's Grand i10 is now available at the dealerships with a cash discount of Rs 65,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. Here are the exact details of the discounts offered on Hyundai cars.

Volkswagen car discounts

Similarly, Volkswagen dealers are also offering discounts on their vehicles ahead of the BS-VI deadline. The dealers are offering benefits on three cars namely Polo, Ameo and Vento. The Polo can now be purchased with a cash discount of Rs 55,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The Ameo, on the other hand, is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.20 lakh while the exchange bonus offered is Rs 25,000. Last but definitely not the least, the Vento can currently be yours with a cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh along with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

Mahindra car discounts

Ahead of the BS-VI deadline, Mahindra dealers are also offering multiple benefits on the purchase of Scorpio, KUV100, XUV500 and Alturas. Starting with the KUV100, the vehicle is available with a cash discount of Rs 50,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 13,000. The company's popular Scorpio SUV can now be had with a cash discount of Rs 65,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs 35,000. The brand's flagship SUV, Alturas is now available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs 60,000. Moreover, corporate employees are eligible for an additional discount of Rs 15,000 on the purchase of the Alturas.