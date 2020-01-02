Car despatches crawl; buyers ignore offers in December

Car despatches slowed to a crawl in December with customers not enticed by big discounts and manufacturers not wanting to load inventory of BS-IV models onto dealers. Wholesale despatches for a clutch of five carmakers showed a dip of 3% y-o-y despite a favourable base. The numbers dampened hopes the slightly better sales seen in October and November would sustain. The 3% y-o-y fall is no doubt far better than the steep double-digit volumes — 20% y-o-y — seen for months before October 2019. This was due to a relatively good show from Maruti Suzuki. India’s biggest carmaker reported a marginal 2.5% y-o-y rise in volumes driven by big discounts on models like the Dzire and Baleno.
Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava, however, was till recently not too sure sales growth would be very robust in the near term. “Prices for models fitted with the upgraded BS-VI engines have already gone up. New launches too will come with a higher price tag and that would prolong the slowdown,” Bhargava had observed in a mid-December conversation with FE. Analysts at Jefferies were also of the view that the fairly sharp price escalation post BS-VI is likely to be a headwind to demand recovery, at least initially.
Hyundai Motor India couldn’t keep up its November performance and posted a 9.8% y-o-y dip in volumes in December. The Korean carmaker is moderating despatches of BS-IV models because it is yet to roll out BS-VI models. The story was somewhat similar at Honda Cars which reported a 35% y-o-y decline in volumes and at Tata Motors which reported a fall of 10% y-o-y. Naveen Soni, Senior VP, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said his company had reduced despatches to dealers to ensure a smooth transition to BS-VI by April 2020.
"We are doing this to make sure there is no BS-IV inventory in April because the cars can't be sold ," Soni explained. Mahindra & Mahindra fared relatively well, posting a 4% y-o-y increase in December, on the back of demand for the compact SUV - XUV300. Analysts observed it was heartening inventories were back to normal levels. "While the worst seems to be over, we don’t expect a secular recovery given the BS-VI transition," analysts at Motilal Oswal said. Indian cars must be fitted with BS-VI engines by April, 2020.
Demand for cars has been tepid since July 2018 impacted by the sharp rise in prices and limited availability of finance; volumes have fallen in 16 of the last 18 months. In the nine months to December 2019, volumes plunged over 18% y-o-y. Demand for commercial vehicles remained tepid for the 12th successive month in December; despatches by Tata Motors dropped 13% y-o-y reflecting the sluggishness in the economy.
In Q2FY20, GDP grew at 4.5% y-o-y, an over six-year low. Demand has been muted since November 2018 when the new axle load norms were introduced. They created additional capacity to the tune of 15-20% allowing fleet operators to load more cargo on existing vehicles. Analysts at Nomura said weak demand and inventory de-stocking before BS-VI is likely to keep wholesales subdued.
