Car despatches crawl; buyers ignore offers in December

Car despatches slowed to a crawl in December with customers not enticed by big discounts and manufacturers not wanting to load inventory of BS-IV models onto dealers. Wholesale despatches for a clutch of five carmakers showed a dip of 3% y-o-y despite a favourable base. The numbers dampened hopes the slightly better sales seen in October and November would sustain. The 3% y-o-y fall is no doubt far better than the steep double-digit volumes — 20% y-o-y — seen for months before October 2019. This was due to a relatively good show from Maruti Suzuki. India’s biggest carmaker reported a marginal 2.5% y-o-y rise in volumes driven by big discounts on models like the Dzire and Baleno.

Watch our MG ZS EV video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava, however, was till recently not too sure sales growth would be very robust in the near term. “Prices for models fitted with the upgraded BS-VI engines have already gone up. New launches too will come with a higher price tag and that would prolong the slowdown,” Bhargava had observed in a mid-December conversation with FE. Analysts at Jefferies were also of the view that the fairly sharp price escalation post BS-VI is likely to be a headwind to demand recovery, at least initially.

Hyundai Motor India couldn’t keep up its November performance and posted a 9.8% y-o-y dip in volumes in December. The Korean carmaker is moderating despatches of BS-IV models because it is yet to roll out BS-VI models. The story was somewhat similar at Honda Cars which reported a 35% y-o-y decline in volumes and at Tata Motors which reported a fall of 10% y-o-y. Naveen Soni, Senior VP, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said his company had reduced despatches to dealers to ensure a smooth transition to BS-VI by April 2020.

"We are doing this to make sure there is no BS-IV inventory in April because the cars can't be sold ," Soni explained. Mahindra & Mahindra fared relatively well, posting a 4% y-o-y increase in December, on the back of demand for the compact SUV - XUV300. Analysts observed it was heartening inventories were back to normal levels. "While the worst seems to be over, we don’t expect a secular recovery given the BS-VI transition," analysts at Motilal Oswal said. Indian cars must be fitted with BS-VI engines by April, 2020.

Demand for cars has been tepid since July 2018 impacted by the sharp rise in prices and limited availability of finance; volumes have fallen in 16 of the last 18 months. In the nine months to December 2019, volumes plunged over 18% y-o-y. Demand for commercial vehicles remained tepid for the 12th successive month in December; despatches by Tata Motors dropped 13% y-o-y reflecting the sluggishness in the economy.

In Q2FY20, GDP grew at 4.5% y-o-y, an over six-year low. Demand has been muted since November 2018 when the new axle load norms were introduced. They created additional capacity to the tune of 15-20% allowing fleet operators to load more cargo on existing vehicles. Analysts at Nomura said weak demand and inventory de-stocking before BS-VI is likely to keep wholesales subdued.