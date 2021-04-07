Car deals in April 2021: Tata Harrier, Tiago available with up to Rs 65,000 discount

Tata Motors is growing and at a stupendous rate. Just last month, the company was in the top three in terms of sales, due to its “New Forever” range of vehicles that are actually being appreciated by the buyers. To make the deal sweeter and climb the ladder of success, Tata Motors is offering some fantastic deals with their new cars. Dealers, this month, are ready to give up to Rs 65,000 on the desirable Tata Harrier. A flat Rs 25,000 discount is being offered on this car on all variants, except CAMO, Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+. Add a Rs 40,000 exchange bonus and the deal becomes irresistible. As for the aforementioned excluded variants, one can only avail a Rs 40,000 exchange bonus. If you are wondering there are discounts on the recently launched Tata Safari, then you will be disappointed. There are none. The model is apparently selling like hot cakes.

The smallest car in the Tata portfolio, the Tata Tiago, will fetch a customer Rs 15,000 off on the purchase. Add a car exchange, and one stands to gain an additional Rs 10,000 off, taking the total tally to Rs 25,000. The Tiago comes with a lone 1.2-litre petrol engine that is paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT. The booted version of the Tiago, the Tigor sedan is available with Rs 15,000 cash benefit as well as an equivalent exchange bonus as well. There is also the popular Tata Nexon SUV. This SUV isn’t being offered with any discounts as again it is a hot-selling item. Only those willing to exchange their older cars for the Nexon, stand to get Rs 15,000 benefit. However, this is for those opting for the diesel versions. A 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine options are offered with the Nexon. 6-speed manual or AMT can be paired with these engines.

Also Read March 2021 car sales analysis

Another car in the range that doesn’t get a discount happens to be the Altroz. However, we are being told that at the dealership level, one might get discounts if they bargain. So, you may try your luck.

