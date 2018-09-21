Car collection of the Khans: Most expensive cars in Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan & Salman Khan’s garage

Celebrity car collections are a major point of interest. Even if you're not into movies or a diehard fan of an actor, their car collections are always intriguing. And why not, they've got the dough to be able to afford cars most of us only dream of. Hence, we bring you car collections of three of the heaviest names in the Bollywood industry - the Khans. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have all got some very gorgeous and very expensive wheels in their garage. Who doesn't want to gawp at the likes of Bentleys and Bugattis!

Shah Rukh Khan car collection

King Khan owns a BMW 7-Series, which is the flagship sedan in the German car manufacturer's lineup. Priced at about Rs 1.95 crore, the BMW 760 Li is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 that makes 544 bhp, capable of 0-100 km/h sprint time of 5.7 seconds. The Bollywood hotshot owns one of the world's fastest cars as well - a Bugatti Veyron that would've cost him about Rs 12 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan with his Rolls Royce Phantom (Photo: YouTube/Car For You)

Another BMW in Shah Rukh's garage is the 6-Series Convertible which is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 that makes 407 bhp and is capable of 250 km/h of top speed. There is another German in his collection - the Audi A6. Priced at Rs 47.6 lakh, the A6 is more of an errands runner in the Khan family.

Two other exotics in Shah Rukh Khan's car collection are the Rolls Royce Phantom convertible. With a starting price tag of over Rs 4 crore, the Phantom could be the most expensive car in his collection. The other contender is the Bentley Continental GT, the top variant of which sells at over Rs 4 crore. Being a brand ambassador for Hyundai, he also owns a Santro and Creta.

Aamir Khan car collection

Aamir Khan a.k.a Mr. Perfectionist too has a knack for luxury cars. He owns a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which is the flagship luxury saloon in Mercedes' lineup. Aamir's is the S600, powered by a 6.0-litre V12 that makes 523 bhp.

Aamir Khan with his Bentley Continental (Photo: Star and Cars)

The other uber luxurious car in Aamir's collection is the Rolls-Royce Ghost, which is powered by a 6.6-litre twin turbo V12 that produces 563 bhp and is one of the most luxurious cars in the world. The other two Brits in his collection are Bentley Continental and Range Rover.

Salman Khan car collection

Perhaps the most elaborate car collection of the lot, Salman Khan's garage has one very inevitable Land Rover Range Rover. The Range Rover is immensely popular with celebrities around the world. It comes in engine options of 3.0-litre V6 diesel, 4.4-litre V8 diesel, and 5.0-litre V8 petrol. However, we're not sure which one does Salman own.

Salman Khan with his Audi RS7 (Photo: Magnamags)

Salman Khan also owns the flagship Mercedes S-Class. The one with Salman is a previous generation W221 S-Class that was a facelift version with LED headlamps. He is a Mercedes fan it seems, with the other two being the GL-Class and GLE 43 AMG, which was gifted to him by Shah Rukh Khan.

