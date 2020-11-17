Car buyers opting for more Tata petrol cars than diesel: Here’s why!

Tata Motors in its ICE portfolio currently offers the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, and Harrier cars. Out of these, only the Tiago and Tigor don't offer a diesel engine whereas the Harrier doesn't have a petrol motor.

Tata Motors may not have had many launches this year or as expected, but the brand has been going from strength to strength. Cars like the Tata Nexon EV, Tiago and Harrier have been received well by the car-buying public. The numbers have been coming in without a substantial diesel engine in the entry-level hatchback or sedan. Both the Tiago as well as Tigor, the bread and butter models, are without a diesel engine in the BS6 era. In a query raised by Express Drives, the Tata Motors spokesperson said that the customer demand is more towards petrol than diesel. Most of the buyers in this segment are low-mileage users and hence a diesel car might not be preferable for them. With the advent of the BS6 emission norms, converting a BS4 diesel to meet the new compliance is a costly affair. Especially so in the entry-level segments where usually choices are determined on the acquisition cost.

A diesel engine brings in a better economy and Tata diesels are enjoyable to drive as well. However, with the Tiago and Tigor, the 1.2-litre petrol engines are peppy enough. At the same time, the fuel economy is not far off the mark from the diesel as well. Tata Motors in its ICE portfolio currently offers the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, and Harrier cars. Out of these, only the Tiago and Tigor don’t offer a diesel engine whereas the Harrier doesn’t have a petrol motor. Only the Altroz as well as Nexon can be ordered with petrol as well as diesel powertrains. In fact, the Tata Altroz was the only car in its segment to offer customers a choice between powertrains. With the new Hyundai i20 coming in, that USP is gone.

In the coming times, Tata Motors is also likely to offer a turbo petrol with the Altroz. The Harrier too will get an in-house developed turbo petrol engine. There is also the slightly bigger Gravitas model that will be launched sometime next year. It will share its engine options with the Harrier.

