Car/Bike Sales May 2023 LIVE updates: Check latest sales figures of Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, Hero, Honda & more

Auto Sales May 2023 LIVE updates: Check out the latest monthly sales figures of all the car and two-wheeler manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Bajaj Auto and more.

Auto Sales May 2023 LIVE updates: April was an exciting month for the Indian automotive industry as most carmakers and two-wheeler manufacturers recorded healthy YoY growth. Maruti Suzuki dominated the passenger vehicles industry and was followed by Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Kia.

In the two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp took the pole position. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) followed it while TVS Motor Company bagged the third position. Now, it’s that time of the year again and automobile manufacturers will be sharing the car and bike sales figures for the month of May 2023 today. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.

Car/Bike Sales May 2023 LIVE Updates:

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Kia and other car manufacturers will be shortly sharing the sales figures. Two-wheeler makers like Hero MotoCorp, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki and Royal Enfield are also likely to share the sales data for the month of May 2023 today.

Live Updates