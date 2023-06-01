Car/Bike Sales May 2023 LIVE updates: Check latest sales figures of Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, Hero, Honda & more

Auto Sales May 2023 LIVE updates: April was an exciting month for the Indian automotive industry as most carmakers and two-wheeler manufacturers recorded healthy YoY growth. Maruti Suzuki dominated the passenger vehicles industry and was followed by Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Kia.
In the two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp took the pole position. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) followed it while TVS Motor Company bagged the third position. Now, it’s that time of the year again and automobile manufacturers will be sharing the car and bike sales figures for the month of May 2023 today. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.
Car/Bike Sales May 2023 LIVE Updates:
Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Kia and other car manufacturers will be shortly sharing the sales figures. Two-wheeler makers like Hero MotoCorp, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki and Royal Enfield are also likely to share the sales data for the month of May 2023 today.
Toyota sold 19,379 units in May 2023, recording a massive 89.6 percent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 10,216 units.
In April this year, Toyota managed to sell 14,162 units.
MG Motor India sold 5,006 units in May 2023 and recorded a YoY growth of 25 percent. In the same month last year, its sales stood at 4,008 units.
In April this year, MG Motor India sold 4,551 cars.
