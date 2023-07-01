scorecardresearch
Car/Bike Sales June 2023 LIVE updates: Check latest sales figures of Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, Hero, Honda & more

Auto Sales June 2023 LIVE updates: Check out the latest monthly sales figures of all the car and two-wheeler manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Bajaj Auto and more.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
Car Bike Sales
Car and Bike sales figures for the month of June 2023

Auto Sales June 2023 LIVE updates: May was an exciting month for the Indian automotive industry as most car manufacturers and two-wheeler makers recorded healthy YoY and MoM growth. The same trend is likely to continue for last month as well as carmakers share their sales figures for the month of June 2023 today. Moreover, July will be a busy month for OEMs as a host of car and bike launches are scheduled for this month.

Car/Bike Sales June 2023 LIVE Updates:

MG Motor India sold 5,125 units in June 2023 and recorded a YoY growth of 13.7 percent. In the same month last year, its sales stood at 4,504 units. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.

11:56 (IST) 1 Jul 2023
Toyota Car Sales June 2023

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold 18,237 units in the domestic market last month. Its exports accounted for 1,371 units in the month of June 2023.

11:28 (IST) 1 Jul 2023
MG Motor India Car Sales June 2023

In May this year, MG Motor India sold 5,006 cars.

11:16 (IST) 1 Jul 2023
Welcome to the Auto Sales June 2023 live blog!

Good Morning, ladies and gentlemen. Automobile manufacturers will be sharing the sales figures for the month of June 2023 today. Keep watching this space for all the LIVE updates.

First published on: 01-07-2023 at 11:15 IST
