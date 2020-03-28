Car, bike parked for 21 days due to Covid-19 lockdown? Tips to take care of its health

Just like humans, our vehicles have also entered hibernation with this 21-day lockdown. Here is how you can take care of them in some easy and simple steps as a responsible owner.

Amid the Coronavirus aka Covid-19 outbreak in India, the Government has imposed a 21-day lockdown on the citizens, which means no one (except for the emergency services) is allowed to leave their houses during the said period. Now, with the ongoing situation, a lot of car and bike enthusiasts must be controlling their urge to go out on their rides and we being from the same species, completely understand your emotions. However, since this lockdown has been imposed for the good and prevent the virus from spreading at a frightening speed, no second thoughts on the fact that it is completely worth it. Just like us humans, our machines are also restricted in their comfort zones and due to their zero movement, some essential tips are required to ensure their well being. So, here we bring you the top tips on how you can keep your beloved car or bike safe during this period without doing much effort.

Park your vehicle safely

This is the first and foremost step towards vehicle care during this lockdown. Make sure that your vehicle is parked in a covered spot or parking. However, if you don’t have one, cover your car or bike with a vehicle cover. This is required in order to protect your prized possession from sunlight and bird poops. Moreover, a car or bike cover also prevents the collection of leaves and flowers on the vehicle during prolonged parking.

Disconnect the battery

As your vehicle has to be parked for a significant amount of time, it is important to prevent its battery from getting discharged. For this, disconnect the battery of your vehicle by removing the connections. If you don’t intend to do so, you can also opt to start your vehicle every 4 to 5 days and keep the engine idling for a few minutes in order to ensure the normal functioning of the battery and prevent it from running out of juice. However, as a safety and preventive measure in terms of the Coronavirus spread, it has to be noted that while you go out to start or check your vehicle, it is utterly important to wear gloves and face mask at all times. Also. wash your hands properly with soap and sanitize them once you are back in your home.

Keep the interiors clean

Just like the exteriors, it is equally important to keep the interiors of your car clean too. For this, while you start your car every 4 to 5 days, start the air conditioner and blower to get rid of any dust or foreign particles in the cabin. Moreover, clean the cabin of your car thoroughly and avoid keeping any junk food inside to avoid any unpleasant smell and prevent the growth of bacteria. Also, keep the windows of your car closed at all times during this lockdown.

Avoid handbrake for parking

Avoid the use of hand brake to park your car for a prolonged period of time and engage the first gear to park your vehicle instead. With your car set to be in the hibernation and no-movement zone for the next few weeks, the hand brake could get jammed, One additional thing you can also do is to park your vehicle in the traditional way. Park the vehicle in the required spot and put a piece of wood or brick just behind the tyres to prevent it from rolling.

Park your two-wheeler on the main stand

If you own a bike or a scooter, we advise you to park it on the main stand. The reason behind this is to ensure that all fluids in the vehicle like fuel and oils are in place and at a balanced level. Also, in order to prevent any theft, you can use a disc or spoke lock for your two-wheeler if you park it outside your home in the open.

Lube them up

As your two-wheeler needs to be parked for a long time, it is necessary to keep parts like chain, suspension, clutch/brake lever pivot points, folding pegs, keyhole and fasteners properly lubricated. You can check if your vehicle needs lubrication at least once every 10 days. Lubrication prevents the vital parts of a vehicle from rusting and hence, doing so will not only make their life longer but will also ensure smoother functioning whenever you take your vehicle out once the lockdown lifts.

While we completely understand the fact that how hard it must be for you to stay indoors and completely away from riding/ driving, our efforts should certainly prevent this deadly virus from spreading in India any further. That said, the only wise option at the moment is to respected and follow this lockdown. Meanwhile, as a car/bike junkie, you can read the story below to know what all you can do to get rid of the boredom these days.

Let us know how this quarantine period is going on for you and we would love to hear some interesting stories. Stay tuned with Express Drives for such updates! Also, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel for more!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.