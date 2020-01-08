As BS4 stocks reduce, manufacturers planning to roll back heavy discounts!

Consumers waiting for a fire sale discount on BS-IV cars in the next two months would be in for a disappointment as manufacturers are planning to pull out most of the sops, given that they are left with limited BS-IV inventory, industry executives and dealers said.

Continued production cuts for the last one year and slightly improved demand in October and November last year on account of record high discounts, helped the manufacturers bring down the inflated inventory at the dealers. Moreover, they have been consciously producing fewer BS-IV units as from April 2020, only BS-VI compliant vehicles can be sold.

Mayank Pareek, president of PV business at Tata Motors, said there will be significant reduction in discounts from now. “Our dealers have reached a very comfortable level of inventory and discounts will come down significantly,” Pareek told FE.

To make the most amid a slowing demand in the domestic market for over a year, manufacturers shelled out the highest ever consumer offers on cars since July-August last year. This was to clear the excess inventory piled up from the festival period of 2018, owing to poor retail demand.

Veejay Ram Nakra, chief of sales and marketing at Mahindra & Mahindra, said the company’s inventory has come down to normal levels. “We are at a very comfortable overall inventory level and over the next few months, we will complete our transition from BS-IV to BS-VI. We do not see any reason for increased discounts in the three months period,” Nakra said. While cash discounts — ranging from `40,000 to over `5 lakh — were offered to revive the contracting sales, part of those were to liquidate the old BS-IV inventory before the new emission standards (BS-VI) come into force from April 2020. The discounts have been continuing so far.

Post the festive season, analysts said retails in October were much higher than wholesales. “This was supported by a jump in discounts which is likely to normalise from November,” analysts at Nomura noted. Analysts at Edelweiss said inventory has now generally receded to about a month for most. Demand during October and November 2019 saw improvement as sales remained nearly flat year-on-year, compared to around 20% y-o-y dip every month earlier.

Demand for cars started slipping since July 2018 impacted by rise in prices and limited availability of finance, with volumes falling in 16 out of the last 18 months. In the nine months to the ongoing fiscal (April-December 2019), volumes plunged over 18% y-o-y.

A Maruti Suzuki dealer said he has been asked not to offer high discounts on models like the Alto, Swift and Dzire. “We are offering the lowest possible offers now,” the dealer said. Earlier, Shashank Srivastava, executive director, sales & marketing at Maruti Suzuki, told FE the existing schemes will end after Diwali as these offers are not sustainable in the long run. “We won’t be having these fire sales as dealers are not carrying enough BS-IV stock,” Srivastava had said. Maruti has already pulled back most of the discounts, as over half of its models are already BS-VI compliant with very limited BS-IV stock left.