Car as a Platform – being crafted in India

MG Motor launches the Developer Program and Grant 3.0; the brand is calling all industry cohorts for developing the new-age ‘Car as a Platform’ concept

After successfully concluding the first two seasons, MG Motor India is back with the third season of the MG Developer Program & Grant (MGDP)—its annual flagship innovation programme, which aims to encourage tech start-ups to build new, technologically-advanced applications and experiences that can strengthen India’s mobility space.

The theme for MGDP 3.0 is centred on the concept of Car as a Platform (CaaP) that features integrated software at the heart of vehicle development to make cars safer and smarter; MG Motor India has authored an in-depth white paper on CaaP to illustrate the game-changing applications of this futuristic technology.

Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India, told FE, “With CaaP coming to the fore, we are on the threshold of a development that has the potential to redefine mobility as we know it. We believe collaboration is the key to disruption, and are inviting all industry stakeholders to contribute their expertise towards developing this revolutionary concept.”

“MG, as a brand, has four pillars: innovation, experience, community and diversity. Innovation is part in-house and part understanding what all is out there that can contribute towards the future of mobility,” Gupta added. “The start-up community drives innovation on a continuous basis, and we have interacted with over 650 start-ups, and mentored over 120 of them.”

It’s a win-win for MG and start-ups. MG benefits from their ideas, and start-ups not only get mentoring but also get onto regular projects where MG even issues them purchase orders.

The 120-odd start-ups MG has mentored include Highway, Delite, Socialcore, InCabEx, CamCom, ClearQuote, Voxomos, Driftly and Innvolution, among others.