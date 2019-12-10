Captive finance may play a key role after BS VI price hike

Captive financing is expected to be a key lever to mitigate the impact of the price hike after BS-VI emission norms come into effect. Captive finance companies of auto OEMs account for 15%-35% financing share across segments and have gained 120-450 bps share in FY19. Related finance companies like Bajaj Finance, Hero FinCorp & TVS Credit have sharply penetrated in 2-wheeler financing.

We expect financing to be a key lever to mitigate impact of price hike post BS-6, said Jefferies Equity Research. In its analysis, Jefferies said captive financing of auto OEMs is a common practice in India (and globally) with 12 of 20 major auto OEMs having related NBFCs. Captive finance companies are key in most auto segments, accounting for 35% market share in 2-wheelers, 23-27% share in tractors & CVs and 15% share in PVs. In fact, the leading NBFC in each of these segments is a captive one.

Moreover, captive finance companies have gained 120-450 bps market share in FY19 as against FY18, given liquidity issues in the wider NBFC universe and use of financing by OEMs to support sales during the ongoing down-cycle, Jefferies pointed out.

According to it, captive finance companies in India differ from global ones in two crucial ways. Many have diversified into 3P vehicle & non-vehicle financing with captive business less than 50% of portfolio. Most have ambitions to list independently. and Bajaj Finance and M&M Financial have been already listed. Hinduja Leyland Fin has made two attempts to list. Hero FinCorp and TVS Credit have raised PE funding which could lead to a listing later. However, in FY19, there was a mixed trend in diversification as most have seen strong growth in the captive business.

Share of financing in 2-wheelers rose sharply in recent years, from just over 30% in FY17 to 47% in FY19 and above 50% in 2QFY20. “We expect a further increase in 2-wheeler financing post a sharp 10-15% price increase in FY21 after BS-6. Our analysis suggests that a 260 bps increase in LTV (loan to value) and 5-8 months increase in loan duration could help keep upfront payment and EMI unchanged post BS-6,” said an analyst with Jefferies. Despite some uptick in GNPAs in the first half of the current fiscal, overall asset quality seems to be largely under check so far, especially compared to previous down-cycles. Disbursal growth in related finance companies was at 22-77% Y-o-Y in FY19. Most OEMs have increased investment into related fincos and maintained/raised stake. At market value, these related fincos can contribute 3-18% to fair value of auto OEMs.