Capsized cargo ship with 4,200 Hyundai, Kia cars to be cut open with massive chain

To mitigate the risk, the salvors will use barge-mounted fire monitors and will douse the cutting chain with water for the portion of the cut above the waterline.

By:Published: July 10, 2020 1:14 PM
crane lifting lug golden rayImage: Maritime Executive

Turns out automotive cargo ship disasters are a thing. If not often, we do keep hearing about maritime mishaps involving cars somehow. The latest one we found on the Internet is the MV Golden Ray – a 656-foot long cargo carrier built-in 2017 at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Ulsan, South Korea. After the midnight of 8 September 2019, the began to list after departing from Georgia’s Port of Brunswick carrying 4,200 Hyundai and Kia cars, and eventually capsized.

According to a Brunswick News report, all 24 crew were thankfully rescued by the Coast Guard. But the ship has been at the dock ever since and now the salvage operation is about to begin. “We expect fires,” the operation’s director told Brunswick News.

The salvage operation will involve a massive chain slicing through the vessel and its contents. The ship will be cut into pieces small enough to carry onto barges. We’re not sure what a ship-cutting chain looks like but we are intrigued. The process will have an arch-shaped lift vessel called the VB 1000 parked next to the capsized ship, followed by stretching a giant chain under it, and then start pulling it back and forth.

Also read: 2020 BS6 Hyundai Verna features explained: 12 first-in-segment features including BlueLink

After the MV Golden Ray is cut into eight pieces, it’ll be put onto barges and sent to Louisiana for recycling. It will definitely be as simple as just showing up and sawing a ship to pieces. There will be underwater nets, oil containment and debris response teams that will be ready to contain the cars or pollution.

As US Coast Guard Commander Norm Witt told the Brunswick News, “We’ve known from the beginning that dismantling a ship of this size is going to be a messy proposition.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Capsized cargo ship with 4,200 Hyundai, Kia cars to be cut open with massive chain

Capsized cargo ship with 4,200 Hyundai, Kia cars to be cut open with massive chain

Former Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier steps down: New board chairman to be appointed in August

Former Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier steps down: New board chairman to be appointed in August

EESL to install 162 EV charging stations in Noida: Locations, charging cost revealed

EESL to install 162 EV charging stations in Noida: Locations, charging cost revealed

Accelerating technological integration crucial to emerging out of COVID-19 situation: Shell Lubricants India

Accelerating technological integration crucial to emerging out of COVID-19 situation: Shell Lubricants India

Toyota Prius recalled in India over possibility of crash without driver error

Toyota Prius recalled in India over possibility of crash without driver error

Diesel passenger vehicle share in India may decline to 15-18% in FY 2022: ICRA

Diesel passenger vehicle share in India may decline to 15-18% in FY 2022: ICRA

Price hike alert! Suzuki Intruder BS6 gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Suzuki Intruder BS6 gets costlier in India by this much

New Tata Winger BS6 specifications out: Power, variants, seating space explained

New Tata Winger BS6 specifications out: Power, variants, seating space explained

MG Hector Plus launch on July 13: 5 important things about Toyota Innova Crysta rival

MG Hector Plus launch on July 13: 5 important things about Toyota Innova Crysta rival

TVS Apache RR310 BS6 price increased: KTM RC390 rival still most affordable in class

TVS Apache RR310 BS6 price increased: KTM RC390 rival still most affordable in class

Honda Civic BS6 launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now more expensive by this much

Honda Civic BS6 launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now more expensive by this much

Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 launched in India: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival price increased

Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 launched in India: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival price increased

Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed: Most powerful topless Lambo ever with 819hp

Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed: Most powerful topless Lambo ever with 819hp

Now book a Honda bike/scooter from the comfort of home: Online sales commence for Activa, Unicorn

Now book a Honda bike/scooter from the comfort of home: Online sales commence for Activa, Unicorn

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross: Iconic sedan nameplate now an SUV also

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross: Iconic sedan nameplate now an SUV also

Suzuki Gixxer BS6 price in India hiked: Most expensive streetfighter in segment gets costlier!

Suzuki Gixxer BS6 price in India hiked: Most expensive streetfighter in segment gets costlier!

TVS Motor Company extends free service and warranty last date to 31 July

TVS Motor Company extends free service and warranty last date to 31 July

Connected cars next big thing in India: Kia Seltos, MG Hector top gainers

Connected cars next big thing in India: Kia Seltos, MG Hector top gainers

Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos unveiled: A unique secret message hidden in each Collection Car

Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos unveiled: A unique secret message hidden in each Collection Car

Heavily updated 2021 Triumph Speed Triple spied: Top changes on the litre-class brute listed!

Heavily updated 2021 Triumph Speed Triple spied: Top changes on the litre-class brute listed!