Capgemini to include Tata Tigor EVs in its official transportation fleet!

In a move towards greener future, the ‘Safari’ maker, Tata Motors has today announced its plans on collaborating with the technology giant, Capgemini for supplying the tech company with Tigor EVs. This is company’s second venture after supplying the Tigor EVs to the government-owned organization, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

These electric vehicles by Tata will be used by the tech giant for internal transportation throughout its campuses located in major Indian cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The automaker has already handed over the initial batch of the new Tigor EVs to Capgemini officials at its Bengaluru campus. Tata Motors shook hands with the mobility solution company Karthik Travels to ease out the process of Tigor EVs’ introduction in the Capgemini’s official transportation line up.

Commenting on the deployment of Tigor EVs, Tata Motors, President, Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, Shailesh Chandra said, "We are delighted to partner with Capgemini on their thoughtful initiative of promoting zero-emission vehicles for the employee mobility needs. The Tigor EV, recently awarded as the ‘Electric Car of the Year' by Assocham India', will join Capgemini's existing fleet of cars. Tata Motors will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for the customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country."

The new Tigor EVs fleet is supposed to co-exist with tech giant’s current transportation options, but the numbers on how many cars have been supplied haven't made official as of yet. Also, no official specifications and technical information on the Tigor EV is available at present, but it is believed that the car is good enough to cover a maximum distance of around 80-100kms on a full charge, making it a decent electric car for daily city runs.

