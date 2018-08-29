Can’t buy your dream, Land Rover? Tata Harrier is the nearest you can get for under Rs 20 lakh



The Tata Harrier is due for launch early next year, and once launched it will take on the likes of the XUV500, the Jeep Compass and even to some extent the Hyundai Creta. In keeping with Tata’s strategy of undercutting the competition in terms of price, the Harrier is likely to be priced between Rs 12 lakh and 15 lakh. For those of you who are just coming to read about the Tata Harrier, it was first unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo and floored the crowd for its provocative styling and it's Land Rover Derived heritage. The Tata Harrier will be built around Tata’s Omega Architecture platform, a modified version of Land Rovers’ LS50 platform. This makes the Tata Harrier the first car from Tata to be born with Land Rover DNA and is likely to be a new benchmark for Tata vehicles in terms of ride quality and cabin damping considering that this one seriously capable chassis.

Recent spy pictures also revealed what we should expect from the interiors of Tata’s new flagship SUV, and if the production version looks as good as the Test mule our expectations of a proper luxury SUV will be met. The Harrier gets a single centrally mounted floating touch screen which will in all probability be preloaded with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The spy pics also reveal that the SUV will get contoured seats and climate control.

We also know that the Tata H5X Harrier will be powered by a 2.0-litre Multijet engine, that Tata has sourced from Fiat. Interestingly, the same engine is already on duty in the Jeep Compass making 170 hp and 350 Nm. While the output figure might change depending on the way Tata tune the motor, we can surely expect variable driving modes, with power being sent to the wheels through a 6-speed manual gearbox. An automatic variant with the automatic gearbox from the Hyundai Creta is also likely to find itself in the Harriers equipment list.

Add it all together, what Tata Motors could have is a world-class vehicle, and while we will have to wait till the final production variant makes its way onto the roads to be sure, this might just be the closest thing to a Land Rover you can own on a budget!