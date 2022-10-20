Can you guess the cost of this Bugatti watch?

Only 2,500 pieces of the Bugatti Carbone Limited Edition will ever be created.

One has to admit that there’s a serious inclination towards buying any merchandise of your favourite luxury brand. Be it a perfume, cap, clothing, or accessories. Bugatti, one of the most luxurious automobile brands in the world, has introduced its latest range of watches created in collaboration with VIITA watches. According to the brand, the Carbone Limited Edition by VIITA is the world’s first limited-run smartwatch, and also the first one to be constructed with a full carbon fiber housing.

It’s no secret that carbon fibre is a critical component due to its extremely light-weight yet strong and dense demeanor. Imagine wearing a watch made of what every Bugatti is made of! The same material is used both in the monocoque and in the body of every Bugatti.

In comparison to the first model, the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One smartwatch, the battery capacity for this one is claimed to have been increased by 22% to 540 mAh, meanwhile, the overall weight has been reduced by 13%. In normal use, without the GPS services, the battery claims to last up to 15 days whereas in an always-on mode, a battery life of two to three days can be expected.

The watch gets a dual-sensor measure for both heart rate and heart rate variability and can be logged on more than 90 different sports. Cardiovascular recovery, training recommendations, biological age and stress level measurements are said to be supported along with functions such as step counting and sleep monitoring.

Every Bugatti smartwatch gets a five-year warranty and only 2,500 pieces will be created. Since luxury always comes at a price, be prepared to shell out Rs. 2.10 lakh (2,590 Euros) for one!