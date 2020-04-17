Can the Toyota Glanza replace Etios Liva in the taxi segment?

The Etios twins were discontinued both in their personal and taxi formats from April 1, 2020 and hence there is a gap in Toyota's portfolio right now with respect to the fleet market.

With the discontinuation of the Toyota Etios, Liva and Cross, the company now doesn’t have any products in the taxi segment, apart from the Innova Crysta. One can also say that the recently launched Vellfire or even the Camry are used in the fleet market for the elite. However, the fact still remains that lower down, all the moolah will be taken up by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour as well as the Hyundai Xcent Prime. It is certain that Toyota will want to have a slice of the pie. We interacted with Naveen Soni, senior VP, sales and service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on what are the possibilities.

About the Glanza taxi, Naveen said, “At Toyota, we always study and evaluate the market continuously to understand customer preferences and trends. In a dynamic market like India, it will be our constant endeavor to offer a range of options to our customers whose choices are governed by their mobility needs and expectations from the brand.”

On the Yaris being launched as an alternative to the Etios cab, Naveen said, “Our focus continues to be the customer; therefore, the product strategy also concurs with customers’ sentiments. Based on our study of the market and its changing dynamics, our focus will be to bring in products that fully meet customer expectations at the right time. At this point in time, we would like to refrain from sharing any specific details as it concerns our future product plans.”

Express Drives thinks that the Yaris taxi could be quite a possibility. While Toyota might not want to upset their existing or potential private Yaris customer, the taxi version might be very different. It could perhaps have just the basic essentials like an airconditioning unit, power steering, all four power windows, and a factory-fitted CNG kit. This CNG kit might also be offered to private buyers at a later stage. Moreover, the Yaris cab, at launch might continue with the three airbags configuration – highest in its segment.

Coming to the Glanza, as one is aware it is a rebadged Maruti Baleno. Currently, there is no Baleno taxi available and Toyota might not have the right to sell the Glanza as one. Further, Maruti could want to maintain its premium appeal with the Baleno and hence there might be no Glanza taxi version in the near future.

In short, there could be a Yaris cab (if there is demand) while the Glanza taxi could be a far fetched idea. One should also keep in mind that there was a higher demand for the Etios twins’ diesel versions in the fleet market. At present, Toyota doesn’t have a diesel engine lower than the 2.4-litre unit offered on the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. Even its partner, Suzuki, doesn’t have a diesel engine portfolio in India now. It could be a significant investment from Toyota and at the same time, might not be feasible.

