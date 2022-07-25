Cadillac reveals All-Electric CLESTIQ show car

The Clestiq will feature hand-crafted materials, all-wheel-drive, four wheel steering and GM’s next-gen driver assist system.

General Motors (GM) brand Cadillac pulled back the curtain to properly reveal the Clestiq show car, an all-electric sedan for the first time. Clestiq will be built on the Ultium Platform, GM’s EV architecture.

As of now, the brand has not revealed many details about the Electric Sedan, but some exclusive features and details have been revealed.

The Clestiq will feature hand-crafted materials, all-wheel drive, four wheel steering and GM’s next-gen driver assist system. It will also offer Ultra Cruise, General Motors’ next evolution of available hands-free driver assistance technology.

Additionally the sedan comes equipped with five high-definition, advanced LED interactive displays, including a 55-inch-diagonal advanced LED display which offers a passenger display with electronic digital blinds designed, it is said that the passenger on the front seat can watch videos without distracting the driver. Other screens are on the back of each of the front headrests and a touchscreen console between the seats in each row.

According to the carmaker, Clestiq EV gets a customisable roof, having an four-quadrant, suspended-particle-devices smart glass. Through this each person in the vehicle will be able to set their own transparency level accordingly.

Magalie Debellis, manager, Cadillac Advanced Design, says, “The Clestiq show car is the purest expression of Cadillac. It brings to life the most integrated expressions of design and innovation in the brand’s history, coalescing in a defining statement of a true Cadillac flagship.”

According to Cadillac, additional details on the Clestiq production model will be announced later this year. In spite of the fact that the Cadillac model revealed is a show car, the production model will be very similar. As a 2025 model, Celestiq is expected to go on sale in 2024.