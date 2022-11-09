BYD records 2,17,816 unit sales in October 2022 

Claimed to be the world’s leading new energy vehicle manufacturer, BYD has recorded 142.2% increase in sales when compared to the same period last year.

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker, BYD (Build Your Dreams), has officially released its latest production and sales report. As per the data, BYD sold 2,17,816 units in October all over the world of which the majority, i.e. 2,17,518 are passenger vehicles.

Claimed to be the world’s leading new energy vehicle manufacturer, BYD has recorded 142.2% increase in sales when compared to the same period last year. Out of the 2,17,518 passenger vehicles, 1,14,361 were DM models, while the rest 1,03,157 were EV models.

BYD claims to be head-on for sustainable development and technological innovations. The brand aims to achieve zero carbon emissions, contributing to its goal of “cooling the earth by 1-degree celsius”.

Recently, BYD revealed the Atto 3 electric SUV in India that claims to offer a driving range of up to 521 kms on a full charge. Globally, the BYD Atto 3 has sold over 4 lakh units and in October 2022 it sold 27,548 units.

The BYD Atto 3 is powered by a 60.48 kWh BYD Blade Battery pack and claims to juice up from 0-80% in just 50 minutes using a DC fast charger. A regular AC home charger claims to take 10 hours to juice it up. The electric SUV claims to accelerate to 100kmph from a standstill in 7.3 seconds and the electric motor develops 201bhp and 310Nm of torque.