BYD India opens new electric passenger vehicle showroom in Vijayawada

BYD India’s new dealer PPS Motors is said to have considerable experience in the automobile industry and extensive reach with its business covering neighbouring regions.

BYD India, a subsidiary of Warren Buffett-backed China-based BYD, one of the largest electric vehicle manufacturer globally, has opened its first passenger vehicle dealership in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The dealership will be managed by PPS Motors.

The dealership will provide customers in the Andhra Pradesh region access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles. The company says the dealer principle has considerable experience in the automobile industry and extensive reach with its business covering neighbouring regions.

The showroom is equipped with well-trained consultants and EV charging stations and aims to offer customers a premium in-store experience. The showroom is spread across 2,000 square feet and features a lounge area for customers.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, SVP –Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India said, “Starting from Vijayawada, we are getting closer to our target customers and are delighted to inaugurate our first showroom in Andhra Pradesh with PPS Motors. We hope that our customized products and service will spur and accelerate green initiatives in this region.”

Rajiv Sanghvi, MD, PPS Motors said: “We are very excited to work with BYD in the market of Andhra Pradesh and be part of the EV revolution in India. With competitive products from BYD, along with an in-depth understanding of customer requirements, we endeavour to provide the best ownership experience for our customers.”

At present, BYD India sells the e6 MPV in India for fleet customers.

The BYD e6 electric MPV was launched back in November 2021, targeting the B2B space in India. The e6 is priced at Rs 29.15 lakh, ex-showroom and comes equipped with a 71.7 kWh battery pack with a WLTC-certified (city) range of 520km. The 70kWh electric motor in the BYD e6 produces 94 bhp and 180 Nm of peak torque, with the capability to reach a top speed of 130 kmph.

The e6 uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology for the battery, giving the e6 50 per cent more volumetric energy density. The company claims that the Blade Battery Pack has “successfully passed the nail penetration test, the most rigorous way to test the thermal runaway of batteries.”