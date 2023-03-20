BYD India delivers over 700 units of Atto 3 electric SUV within two months

BYD India has delivered over 700 units of the Atto 3 electric SUV within two months. The BYD Atto 3 is priced at Rs 33.99 lakh, ex-showroom, and is claimed to offer a range of 521 km per charge.

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker, BYD (Build Your Dreams), recently launched the much-anticipated Atto 3 electric SUV in the Indian market. The deliveries of the BYD Atto 3 began in January this year and the company has already delivered more than 700 units of this electric SUV. BYD is also celebrating its 16th anniversary in the Indian market.

BYD India celebrates 16th anniversary:

BYD entered the Indian market back in 2007 and set up its manufacturing unit in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In 2013, the company started exploring the electric vehicle market and as of now, the company has invested more than $200 million in two plants in the country. BYD India launched its first all-electric MPV, the e6, in November 2021. It was followed by the launch of the BYD Atto 3 in November 2022.

BYD Atto 3: Price and specifications

The India-spec BYD Atto 3 features a 60.48 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 521 km on a single charge. According to BYD, this electric SUV can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in 50 minutes by using a DC fast charger. It is priced at Rs 33.99 lakh, ex-showroom, and takes on the Hyundai Kona electric, MG ZS EV, etc.

Here’s what the company said:

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles, BYD India, said, “We are happy to celebrate this milestone in India. As of February, we have delivered over 700 units of BYD ATTO 3s to various cities in India in just two months and have received very positive response from customers. We believe more and more customers will choose our premium electric SUV. As always, we are fully committed to the market, our customers and our dealer network.”

