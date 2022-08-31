BYD e6 MPV now available for private buyers at Rs 29.15 lakh

BYD e6 electric MPV is now available for private customers. The all-electric BYD e6 MPV is available in two trims and is priced at Rs 29.15 lakh ex-showroom.

For those in the market for a new electric vehicle, here’s something to consider — the BYD e6. After launching the e6 electric MPV in India last year for fleet operators, BYD is now offering the e6 to private buyers, priced at Rs 29.15 lakh ex-showroom.

The BYD e6 electric MPV is available in two variants – GL and GLX – the difference between the two is that the latter gets an AC fast charging option. Also, the BYD e6 is the only all-electric MPV in the Indian market, keeping it free from competition.

The BYD e6 is powered by a 71.7kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery developed in-house which produces 93 bhp 180 Nm of peak torque. BYD uses something called Blade Battery Technology which is said to be safer than other battery technology in the market.

The battery pack allows the e6 to reach a top speed of 130 kmph while offering a range of 520 km per charge on the WLTC city cycle. The BYD e6 supports DC fast charging that can juice up the battery from 30-80 per cent in 35 minutes, and can be charged fully in 90 minutes. The GLX version of the e6 gets the option to be charged with a 40kW wall-mounted AC fast charger, that charges the car fully in two hours.

In terms of features, the BYD e6 gets LED lighting, leather seats, 6-way adjustable seats, and a rotatable 10.1-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, WiFi, and navigation amongst others. Since the e6 has no direct competition in the market, the closest competitors include the Hyundai Kona and the MG ZS EV SUVs, since they are in the same price range.