BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV battery specifications comparison

BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV comparison. We compare the battery specifications, performance, range, and charging options between the new BYD Atto 3 and the MG ZS EV.

The electric mobility segment in India is gaining popularity, especially in the SUV segment. Tata Motors is leading the segment with the Nexon EV, however, other carmakers have more premium SUVs on sale, such as MG and BYD, the latest to enter India.

The recently unveiled BYD Atto 3 electric SUV promises to offer a class-leading range, outperforming one of its closest competitors, the MG ZS EV. Let’s take a closer look at the BYD Atto 3 vs the MG ZS EV in terms of battery specifications, charging options, and range.

BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV – Battery specifications, range, and charging

The BYD Atto 3 is powered by a 60.48 kWh BYD Blade Battery pack that delivers an ARAI-certified range of 521 km on a full charge. BYD claims that the Atto 3’s battery pack can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 50 minutes using a DC fast charger, while a regular AC charger will take 10 hours to juice up fully.

The MG ZS EV is on offer with two battery pack options: a 44.5 kWh pack or a 50.3 kWh battery pack. The former offers a range of 419 km on a full charge while the latter offers 461 km. In terms of charging, the battery packs take 50 minutes to charge fully with a DC fast charger while a regular unit takes approximately 16 hours to charge fully.

BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV – Motor and performance

The battery pack and the single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor in the BYD Atto 3 produce 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque, while the all-electric SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

In the MG ZS EV, the 44.5 kWh battery pack makes 141 bhp and 353 Nm of torque, while the larger 50.3 kWh battery pack makes 174 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. MG claims a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in 8.5 seconds.

BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV – Pricing

The BYD Atto 3’s pricing details have not been announced yet and are expected next month along with its official launch. We expect BYD to price the SUV around the Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh mark, ex-showroom.

The MG ZS EV, on the other hand, is available in three variants – Excite, Exclusive, and Exclusive Iconic Ivory – and is priced between Rs 22.58 lakh and Rs 26.59 lakh ex-showroom.



