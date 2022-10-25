BYD Atto 3 vs Hyundai Kona EV battery specification comparison

BYD Atto 3 vs Hyundai Kona EV comparison. We compare the upcoming BYD Atto 3 electric SUV against the Hyundai Kona EV in terms of battery specification, range, recharge time, and performance.

The recently-unveiled BYD Atto 3 EV competes in the premium electric SUV segment that consists of the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona. These electric SUVs are about offering long-range while keeping the occupants comfortable with a host of features.

We have already seen how the BYD Atto 3 compares against the MG ZS EV, and now let’s compare the soon-to-launch electric SUV against the Hyundai Kona in terms of battery, range, recharge time, and performance to see which of the two is a better choice.

BYD Atto 3 vs Hyundai Kona EV – Battery specifications, range, and charging

The BYD Atto 3 uses a 60.48 kWh BYD Blade Battery pack, which claims an ARAI-certified range of 521 km. The BYD Atto 3’s battery pack can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 50 minutes using a DC fast charger, while it will take 10 hours to fully charge with a regular AC charger.

The Hyundai Kona gets a much smaller battery pack in comparison to the Atto 3 — a 39.2 kWh pack. The battery pack offers a range of 452 km, while the battery pack can be charged in 57 minutes using a fast charger, while a regular 220 Volt charger takes a little over six hours.

BYD Atto 3 vs Hyundai Kona EV – Motor and performance

The BYD Atto 3 gets a single permanent magnet motor capable of 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. BYD claims that the all-electric SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

The Hyundai Kona’s motor develops 134 bhp and 395 Nm of torque. Although it develops lower horsepower, the Kona makes significantly more torque, powering the front wheels, and can accelerate from a standstill to 100 kmph in 9.9 seconds.

BYD Atto 3 vs Hyundai Kona EV – Pricing

The BYD Atto 3’s pricing will be announced in November along with its official launch and can be expected to carry a price tag of Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh ex-showroom. The Hyundai Kona, on the other hand, is available in two variants – Premium and Premium Dual Tone – priced at Rs 23.84 lakh and Rs 24.02 lakh ex-showroom.