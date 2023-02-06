BYD Atto 3 EV deliveries begin in India: Priced from Rs 33.99 lakh

The deliveries of the BYD Atto 3 EV have commenced in India. Priced from Rs 33.99 lakh, ex-showroom, this electric SUV is claimed to offer a range of 521 km on a single charge.

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker, BYD (Build Your Dreams), recently launched the much-anticipated Atto 3 electric SUV in the Indian market. Priced from Rs 33.99 lakh, ex-showroom, this electric SUV is claimed to offer a range of 521 km on a single charge. The company has now commenced the deliveries of the BYD Atto 3 in India.

BYD Atto 3: Bookings and delivery

BYD India delivered over 340 units of the Atto 3 electric SUV in January 2023. According to the company, the EV was shipped to its dealerships pan-India and then delivered to customers. It’s worth mentioning that the Atto 3 garnered more than 1,500 bookings by December last year and the number would have grown even further now.

BYD Atto 3: Battery, range and charging time

The India-spec BYD Atto 3 features a 60.48 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 521 km on a single charge. According to BYD, this electric SUV can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in 50 minutes by using a DC fast charger. However, the regular AC home charger will take around 10 hours to fully juice up.

BYD Atto 3: Performance and features

In terms of performance, the BYD Atto 3 gets a single electric motor that develops 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. This electric SUV gets a rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and more.

Here’s what the company said:

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of the Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to announce deliveries of our first-born EV platform (e-Platform 3.0) premium electric SUV in India. We have been receiving an incredible response for the BYD ATTO 3 e-SUV from customers. The excitement and enthusiasm to own and drive the sporty and feature-rich BYD ATTO 3 are exuberant.”

