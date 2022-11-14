BYD Atto 3 eSUV launched at Rs 33.99 lakh, deliveries to begin in January 2023

The eSUV is available in 4 colors – Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue.

Electric Vehicle manufacturer BYD has priced the Atto 3 eSUV for the Indian market, unveiled in India last month, at Rs 33.99 lakh (all India, ex-showroom).

The EV maker, in a statement, said that it has an order book of nearly 1,500 units – the first batch of which will be delivered in January 2023.

Equipped with a 60.48 kWh Blade Battery which offers an ARAI-certified range of 521 km per charge, the Indian spec BYD Atto 3 is one of the longest-range EV in the mass market segment.

The new BYD Atto 3 gets a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that develops 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. This electric SUV is claimed to clock 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.



The eSUV is available in 4 colors – Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicles, BYD India, said, “We are happy to announce the price of our much-acclaimed electric SUV BYD-ATTO 3 in India at Rs 33.99 Lakh (All India – ex-showroom). We are eager to introduce BYD-ATTO 3 to the world and plan to expand its availability in the future.”

BYD India said that it will participate in the Auto Expo 2023 and will debut more products and technologies for the Indian market.