BYD Atto 3 electric SUV specs, features leaked: India launch next month

Warren Buffett-backed EV maker, BYD (Build Your Dreams), will launch its second product in India next month, the first one being the e6 MPV. The company will introduce the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV and it’s likely to be launched on October 11, 2022. Ahead of its official debut, the brochure of the BYD Atto 3 has leaked online, revealing its specs, features, and other details.
As per the leaked brochure, the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV will feature a 49.92 kWh BYD Blade battery pack that will offer a claimed range of 345 km on a single charge (as per the WLTP cycle). The company might also offer its extended range version that gets a larger 60.49 kWh battery and offers a range of 420 km per charge.
Talking about the powertrain, this electric SUV will get a permanent magnet synchronous motor that will develop 201 bhp and a whopping 310 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The BYD Atto 3 measures 4,455 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, 1,615 mm in height, and its wheelbase stands at 2,720 mm. It has a 440-litre boot space.
In terms of features, the BYD Atto 3 will get a large 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, LED lighting system, a digital instrument cluster, heated seats, etc. Moreover, this electric SUV will get a host of safety features, including seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, ESP, TCS, and many more.
