BYD Atto 3 electric SUV specs, features leaked: India launch next month

The brochure of the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV has leaked online, revealing its specs, features, and other details. It will be launched in India next month to take on the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, etc.

Warren Buffett-backed EV maker, BYD (Build Your Dreams), will launch its second product in India next month, the first one being the e6 MPV. The company will introduce the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV and it’s likely to be launched on October 11, 2022. Ahead of its official debut, the brochure of the BYD Atto 3 has leaked online, revealing its specs, features, and other details.

As per the leaked brochure, the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV will feature a 49.92 kWh BYD Blade battery pack that will offer a claimed range of 345 km on a single charge (as per the WLTP cycle). The company might also offer its extended range version that gets a larger 60.49 kWh battery and offers a range of 420 km per charge.

Talking about the powertrain, this electric SUV will get a permanent magnet synchronous motor that will develop 201 bhp and a whopping 310 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The BYD Atto 3 measures 4,455 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, 1,615 mm in height, and its wheelbase stands at 2,720 mm. It has a 440-litre boot space.

In terms of features, the BYD Atto 3 will get a large 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, LED lighting system, a digital instrument cluster, heated seats, etc. Moreover, this electric SUV will get a host of safety features, including seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, ESP, TCS, and many more.

