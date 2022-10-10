The all-new BYD Atto 3 electric SUV will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on October 11, 2022. Here’s what to expect from this Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona EV rival.

Warren Buffett-backed EV maker, BYD (Build Your Dreams), is all set to launch its second product in the Indian market, the first one being the e6 MPV. The company will introduce the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV in India tomorrow, i.e. on October 11, 2022. Here’s what to expect from this latest Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona EV rival.

BYD Atto 3: Battery and Range

The India-spec BYD Atto 3 electric SUV will feature a 49.92 kWh BYD Blade battery pack that can offer a claimed range of 345 km on a single charge (as per the WLTP cycle). The company might introduce the extended range version too that features a larger 60.49 kWh battery and is certified to offer a range of 420 km per charge.

BYD Atto 3: Powertrain

Paired to the battery pack, the new BYD Atto 3 will get a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that will develop 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. This electric SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds, depending on the variant.

BYD Atto 3: Features and Safety

In terms of features, the BYD Atto 3 will get a large 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, LED lighting system, a digital instrument cluster, heated seats, etc. This electric SUV’s a safety suite will include seven airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD, ESP, TCS, etc.

BYD Atto 3: Price and Rivals

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is expected to be priced under Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it won’t have any direct rivals in India. However, indirectly it will take on the likes of the Hyundai Kona EV, Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV, etc.

