scorecardresearch

BYD Atto 3: All you need to know

Priced at Rs 33.99 lakh, the Atto 3 is packed with the latest safety features and according to ARAI offers a range of 521 km.

Written by Express Drives Desk
BYD Atto 3: All you need to know
BYD Launched New Electic Atto 3 In India; Priced At Rs. 33.99 Lakh.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, BYD, has launched the Atto 3 in India at Rs 33.99 lakh, ex-showroom India. The Warren Buffett-backed EV maker, Build Your Dreams (BYD), had last month unveiled the e-SUV and has been busy expanding the company’s retail network. Currently, there are 12 showrooms across India and the company is looking to sign off the year on a high by increasing the number of outlets to 24 in 21 cities and 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. According to BYD, ever since the Atto 3 was unveiled in October, the company has received almost 1,500 bookings and the deliveries will begin in January 2023. The Atto 3 is available in four colour options — Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue.

BYD Atto 3: Battery power

The Atto 3 is the first BYD vehicle to be based on e-Platform 3.0. The e-SUV is powered by a 60.48kWh Blade battery pack. According to ARAI, the Atto 3 offers a range of 521 km. With the electric motor on the front axle, it has an output of 200bhp and 310Nm of torque. BYD claims that the e-SUV can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.   

BYD Atto 3: Charging and warranty

The Atto 3 offers multiple charging options like the 80kW DC fast charger, a 7kW home charger and a 3kW portable charging box. The fast charger powers up the battery from 0-80 percent within 50 minutes while the AC home charger would take around 10 hours to completely juice it up.

Also Read

The Atto 3 comes with an 8-year battery warranty or 1.6 lakh kilometres, another 8 years or 1.5 lakh kilometres for both the motor & amp and the motor controller and 6 years or 1.5 lakh kilometres for the vehicle. Apart from this, BYD also offers a 3-year free 4G Data subscription, 6-year roadside assistance, and 6-year free maintenance service. 

BYD Atto 3: Features

The Atto 3 comes packed with state-of-the-art safety features like L2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, emergency braking, blind spot warning alert, adaptive cruise control, traction control, ABS, EBD, and hill descent control. 

The cabin is loaded with equipment like a 12.8-inch rotating screen, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless mobile phone charger, an electric tailgate, an 8-speaker music system, voice control commands and much more. To further spruce up the interiors, the Atto 3 gets multiple ambient lighting that responds to music rhythm along with the PM 2.5 air filter and CN95 air filter.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.