BYD Atto 3: All you need to know

Priced at Rs 33.99 lakh, the Atto 3 is packed with the latest safety features and according to ARAI offers a range of 521 km.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, BYD, has launched the Atto 3 in India at Rs 33.99 lakh, ex-showroom India. The Warren Buffett-backed EV maker, Build Your Dreams (BYD), had last month unveiled the e-SUV and has been busy expanding the company’s retail network. Currently, there are 12 showrooms across India and the company is looking to sign off the year on a high by increasing the number of outlets to 24 in 21 cities and 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. According to BYD, ever since the Atto 3 was unveiled in October, the company has received almost 1,500 bookings and the deliveries will begin in January 2023. The Atto 3 is available in four colour options — Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue.

BYD Atto 3: Battery power

The Atto 3 is the first BYD vehicle to be based on e-Platform 3.0. The e-SUV is powered by a 60.48kWh Blade battery pack. According to ARAI, the Atto 3 offers a range of 521 km. With the electric motor on the front axle, it has an output of 200bhp and 310Nm of torque. BYD claims that the e-SUV can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

BYD Atto 3: Charging and warranty

The Atto 3 offers multiple charging options like the 80kW DC fast charger, a 7kW home charger and a 3kW portable charging box. The fast charger powers up the battery from 0-80 percent within 50 minutes while the AC home charger would take around 10 hours to completely juice it up.

The Atto 3 comes with an 8-year battery warranty or 1.6 lakh kilometres, another 8 years or 1.5 lakh kilometres for both the motor & amp and the motor controller and 6 years or 1.5 lakh kilometres for the vehicle. Apart from this, BYD also offers a 3-year free 4G Data subscription, 6-year roadside assistance, and 6-year free maintenance service.

BYD Atto 3: Features

The Atto 3 comes packed with state-of-the-art safety features like L2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, emergency braking, blind spot warning alert, adaptive cruise control, traction control, ABS, EBD, and hill descent control.

The cabin is loaded with equipment like a 12.8-inch rotating screen, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless mobile phone charger, an electric tailgate, an 8-speaker music system, voice control commands and much more. To further spruce up the interiors, the Atto 3 gets multiple ambient lighting that responds to music rhythm along with the PM 2.5 air filter and CN95 air filter.