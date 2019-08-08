Buying your dream Mercedes-Benz gets easier: Annual instalments, free upgrades and more

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced Wishbox, an innovative mobility solution to financially empower aspiring customers to purchase a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. Wishbox will offer five primary features - Key-to-Key Change, 25-25-25-25, Zero Down payment, Star Agility+ and Comprehensive insurance.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India Limited, said, “We are introducing some industry-first mobility solutions with the aim of bringing back the much-needed customer confidence by offering them financial flexibility related to their car purchase. With our innovative and smart mobility solutions, we address the current market challenges and support our customers with their purchase decision.”

The five benefits of Wishbox include “Key to Key Change” which allows customers to own two Mercedes-Benz vehicles in a span of 4 years. This is applicable to the GLE and GLS SUVs, which allows for two upgrades at no extra cost allowing the customer to always be equipped with the latest model. Second is “25-25-25-25” has been designed to make the customer free of EMIs. The customer will only pay 25% of the vehicle’s value as down payment and then three annual instalments of 25% will have to be made.

“Zero Down” will allow a customer to walk out the showroom by simply paying the road tax and enjoys EMI at a low-interest rate for 60 months. “Star Agility+” helps reduce EMI costs by 40% and are inclusive of maintenance, warranty and assured buyback. The final offer is comprehensive insurance for two years.

Mercedes-Benz is India’s leading luxury carmaker in terms of sales volume. The German manufacturer offers a comprehensive line up of models in India which range from the A-Class hatchback, all the way to the S-Class luxury sedan. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz also offers a range of high-performance cars from AMG in India and also the opulent Maybach models of the S-Class as well. The German luxury manufacturer claims that by September 2019, 80% of their range will be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms, and the full range will be upgraded before the April 2020 deadline.