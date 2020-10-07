Buying Skoda cars gets less expensive: Brand enters used car market in these nine cities

The commencement of operations at nine strategic centres: Mumbai, Delhi (NCR), Coimbatore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Hyderabad, and Goa, to be followed by a nationwide rollout in 2021

Oct 07, 2020
Skoda Auto India today announced its foray into the used car market, introducing its ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ programme with a range of vehicles assessed by professionals, across a set of 160 plus points of inspection, restored using genuine parts and accessories. Skoda cars bought under this program will come with a warranty of up to 24 months or 150,000 km (whichever is earlier). It will also include cars from other make and models as well, with a warranty that spans up to 12 months or 15,000 km. Customers will also be able to trade in their old car (that may or may not be a Skoda), and avail of exchange bonuses for the purchase of a new Skoda vehicle.

The company has launched the campaign at nine centres across Mumbai, Delhi (NCR), Coimbatore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Hyderabad, Goa, and will be expanding to other cities nationwide in its subsequent phase over the next 12 months.

The used car business, in India, has registered multi fold growth over the past many years. We have also identified an innate demand among pre-owned car buyers for Skoda Auto products owing to its superior built quality, outstanding reliability, and impeccable craftsmanship. With ‘Certified Pre-Owned’, we venture into the highly lucrative used car market and open up a new chapter in Skoda’s growth story in India, Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said.

Customers can browse through and select their choice of car online through Skoda’s website skodapreowned.in, which provides live consultation and a virtual product demonstration option, accessible via video conferencing over smartphones, tablets, or personal computers.

Skoda ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ car owners can also opt for emergency roadside assistance available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The company is offering insurance and finance schemes, complimentary transfer of ownership documents, access to complete service history, mileage assurance certificate, and more.

